Yen Sliding Again as DOW Ready to Resume Record Run

By ActionForex.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYen continues to be under selling pressure, following the strong rally in US stocks overnight. Yen is additionally weighed down by rally in treasury yields. New Zealand Dollar is leading commodity currencies higher, while Australian and Canadian Dollars are also strong. Euro and Sterling are mixed for the moment, with Sterling...

ECB Plays Down Rate Hike Scenario But Euro Flies to Fresh Session Highs

A flattening of global bond yield curves gained momentum on Thursday, ratcheting concerns about the pace of economic growth as more central banks start to signal higher interest rates in the foreseeable future amid the persisting inflationary pressures. Specifically, the 2-year Treasury yield climbed to the highest since March 2020...
TheStreet

Nasdaq Hits Record, Caterpillar and Merck Lift Dow, GDP Slumps

Stocks powered higher Thursday, bolstered by strong earnings reports from some of Wall Street's biggest players. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 141 points, up 0.40%, to 35,631, the S&P 500 advanced 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which hit an intraday high, was up 1.2% at last check. U.S. GDP...
Dollar and Yen Dropped Again on Risk On Markets

Dollar and Yen dropped sharply overnight on strong risk-on market, as NASDAQ finally caught up and made new record high. The greenback is additionally pressured by the delayed buying in Euro after ECB post-meeting press conference. For now, Canadian Dollar is the third weakest, following the retreat in oil price. On the other hand, Aussie is the strongest one for the week on speculation that RBA would pull ahead rate hikes, while Swiss Franc and Kiwi follow.
Shore News Network

Futures slip after record run for S&P 500, Dow

(Reuters) – The S&P 500 and the Dow looked set to ease from record levels on Wednesday as a drop in commodity prices and fresh regulatory crackdown in China dented optimism around strong quarterly earnings. Shares of energy firms including Chevron tracked lower oil prices, while major lenders such as...
FOXBusiness

Dow Jones, S&P 500 slip off record highs

U.S. stock indexes slid off record highs Wednesday as investors sifted through numerous corporate earnings reports. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 265 points, or 0.74%, while the S&P 500 index lost 0.51% and the Nasdaq Composite index finished unchanged. The weakness in the Dow and the S&P 500 pushed both indexes off their record highs.
stockxpo.com

Dow futures edge higher a day after hitting another record

U.S. stock index futures nudged higher during early morning trading on Wednesday after the Dow and S&P closed at record highs as earnings season continues. Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33 points. S&P 500 futures were off flat while Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 20 points.
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 struggle to deepen ascent into record territory early Wednesday

U.S. stock benchmarks were fighting to gain further traction towward record heights, as investors absorbed a clutch of earnings from McDonald's Corp , Boeing Co. and among others. Meanwhile, tensions between Washington and Beijing were also in focus after U.S. regulators banned China Telecom Corp. from operating in the U.S. The Dow Jones Industrial Average were trading 0.1% lower at 35,739, the S&P 500 index was down less than 0.1% at 4,572, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.3% at 15,275. Data showed U.S. durable goods orders fell 0.4% in October, compared with expectations for a 1% decline. "Core" orders rose by 0.8%. Separately, the government said the trade deficit widened in September. Elsewhere, Sino-U.S. tensions were in focus after the Federal Communications Commission gave China Telecom 60 days to leave the U.S. market. Regulators cited a potential national security threat from the company, such as the disruption of U.S. communications, amid rising tensions between the countries.
actionforex.com

Market Morning Briefing: Aussie Could Not Rise Above 0.7550

Equities trade in a mixed fashion. Dow and Dax have dipped. Dow can fall towards 35500-35250 while below resistance at 36000. Dax can fall to 15400 but remains within 15400-15900 for the near term. Nikkei can fall to 28500/250 while below resistance at 29500/250. Shanghai has broken below support at 3550 and can fall towards 3500 in the next few sessions. Nifty and Sensex have scope to rise on the upside while above important supports at 18000 and 60000.
actionforex.com

Will ECB Fight Market Pricing For Early Rate Hikes?

ECB could tone down market expectations today, hurting euro. Loonie jumps after BoC terminates QE program but oil prices weigh. Stocks retreat amid worries of central bank error, US GDP eyed. Euro reality check?. The spotlight will fall on the European Central Bank (ECB) today, which will conclude its latest...
actionforex.com

The Bond Rally Doubled Down In Ihe UK

Another incredible bull flattening wave rolled over on core bonds, from the EU over the UK to the US. The decline was both driven by easing (LT) real yields and inflation expectations. This may mean markets have come to fully realize monetary tightening is on the way, not only by tapering QE but also by raising rates much sooner than expected. The latter may explain the underperformance at the short end of the yield curve while expectations for declining growth overwhelmingly dominated the back end. Yields eventually changed +1.6 bps (3y) to -9 bps (30y) in the US. German yield changes varied from +1.8 bps (2y) over -6.1 bps (10y) to -8.9 bps (30y). The bond rally doubled down in the UK, where yields tanked a stunning 12-18 bps at the longer tenors. Sentiment in risky assets (equity, commodities) was weak but that didn’t help the dollar much. EUR/USD finished nearly unchanged near the 1.16 handle. The yen did well but could have done better given the size of the yield declines. Sterling felt the decline of UK Gilt yields but a still-unimpressive euro capped gains in EUR/GBP (finished at 0.844 from 0.842).
actionforex.com

USDCAD Plummets As Divergence Between Fed And Boc Widens

The Canadian dollar jumped against the US dollar after the latest Bank of Canada decision. The bank decided to leave interest rates unchanged at 0.25%. The bank also hinted that interest rate hikes will be coming soon. This is because the bank decided to wind down the quantitative easing policy. It expects that the economy will continue doing well in the coming months. It sees the economy rising by 6.5% in 2021 and then retreating to 4.5% in 2022. The bank expects that inflation will go back to 2% in the coming year.
