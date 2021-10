The worse-than-expected economic data for the United States, which came out yesterday, helped the bulls prevail and the euro recovered quite a bit of its recent losses against the dollar. The currency pair easily violated the resistance level of 1.1663 and, at the time of writing, the pair is testing the resistance of 1.1687. A successful breach would continue the rally and lead the EUR/USD towards the September 2021 highs at around 1.1747. However, if the mentioned resistance withholds the bullish attack, a corrective phase towards the support of 1.1663 will most likely develop. The announcement of the preliminary GDP for Germany at 08:00 GMT and the preliminary GDP for the EU at 09:00 could spark some volatility during today’s session.

CURRENCIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO