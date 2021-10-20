U.S. Venture Global signs LNG deals with China's Sinopec - documents

SINGAPORE, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. exporter Venture Global LNG has signed two 20-year deals with China’s state-owned Sinopec to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Plaquemines plant, according to a document posted on the country’s department of energy website.

Both deals are sales and purchase agreements totalling 4 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), according to the notice, which did not specify when the deals start but added that they were signed last month.

Venture Global also signed a third deal with Unipec, the trading arm of Sinopec, to supply 1 mtpa of LNG from its Calcasieu Pass Facility for three years starting from March 1, 2023, according to a separate document also posted on the U.S. government website.

Sinopec declined comment while Venture Global could not be reached for comment outside business hours.