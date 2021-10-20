CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

U.S. Venture Global signs LNG deals with China's Sinopec - documents

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

SINGAPORE, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. exporter Venture Global LNG has signed two 20-year deals with China’s state-owned Sinopec to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Plaquemines plant, according to a document posted on the country’s department of energy website.

Both deals are sales and purchase agreements totalling 4 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), according to the notice, which did not specify when the deals start but added that they were signed last month.

Venture Global also signed a third deal with Unipec, the trading arm of Sinopec, to supply 1 mtpa of LNG from its Calcasieu Pass Facility for three years starting from March 1, 2023, according to a separate document also posted on the U.S. government website.

Sinopec declined comment while Venture Global could not be reached for comment outside business hours. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Factbox: U.S. coal-fired power plants scheduled to shut

Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. power companies plan to retire or convert from coal to gas over 6,100 megawatts (MW) of coal-fired plants in 2021 after shutting over 13,100 MW in 2020, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) and Thomson Reuters data. That compares with almost 15,000 MW shut...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Natural-gas futures drop by nearly 7%; U.S. oil prices settle slightly higher

Natural-gas futures suffered a drop of almost 7% on Thursday, with prices pressured by recent reports Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Gazprom to send more natural gas to Europe next month. Oil futures, meanwhile, finished with a modest gain, a day after losing more than 2% on news that Iran may soon renew talks with world powers on a nuclear deal. December natural gas fell 42 cents, or 6.7%, to settle at $5.782 per million British thermal units. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery rose 15 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $82.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
albuquerqueexpress.com

China's resolution on better global climate governance

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- China released on Wednesday a white paper documenting its policies, actions and progress in mitigating climate change. The document came ahead of the upcoming 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties. It testifies to China's strong sense of responsibility and even firmer resolution to join the rest of the world in tackling this pressing global challenge.
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacqueline Wong
Reuters

Sinopec's Jan-Sept net profit soars nearly 150%

SINGAPORE, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Top Asian refiner Sinopec Corp posted a 149% rise in net income in the first nine months of the year, a company filing showed on Thursday, bolstered by improving oil and gas production business. Net earnings came in at 60.76 billion yuan ($9.5 billion)during the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sinopec#U S#Lng#U S Venture Global#Venture Global Lng#Unipec
Reuters

China toughens loss-absorbing capacity rules for systemically important banks

BEIJING, Oct 29 (Reuters) - China published rules on Friday that require its systematically important banks to beef up capacity to absorb losses to head off financial instability. Those banks, which include the country's four biggest state lenders, must meet specific total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) targets from 2025, the People's...
ECONOMY
New York Post

Why destroy our economy to cut emissions — when China and India are spewing away?

President Joe Biden and “special climate envoy” John Kerry’s upcoming trip to the UN Climate Change Conference in Scotland will test what this administration cares about more: lecturing American suburbanites in front of world leaders — or actually confronting the globe’s most serious environmental problems. Because if it’s the latter,...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

China's yuan closes near 2-week low as state banks buy dollars

SHANGHAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - China’s yuan gave up earlier gains and ended domestic trading at a near two-week low against dollar on Friday, as major state-owned banks bought the greenback. The onshore yuan opened at 6.3918 per dollar and finished the domestic session at 6.4009, 91 pips weaker than...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Reuters

China's factory activity expected to shrink slightly in October - Reuters poll

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s factory activity likely contracted slightly in October, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, as high raw material prices and power cuts continued to pressure manufacturers in the world’s second-largest economy. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI)is expected to rise to 49.7 in October, just above...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Chinese lender BoCom reports 37.9% jump in third-quarter profit

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Bank of Communications Co (BoCom), China’s sixth-largest listed lender by assets, reported a 37.9% increase in third-quarter net profit on Friday as the country’s banks recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The lender’s net profit grew to 22.3 billion yuan ($3.48 billion) in...
WORLD
Reuters

China's coal prices see biggest weekly fall in more than 5 years

BEIJING, Oct 29 (Reuters) - China's coal futures prices saw their biggest fall in more than five years after the powerful state planner said there is still room to adjust coal prices after recent investigations of producers. "Initial results showed coal production costs are significantly lower than current spot coal...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Hooked on coal for power, Japan aims for ammonia fix

HEKINAN, Japan, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Japan is stepping up efforts to extend the lifespan of its coal-fired power plants in an ambitious project to add low-carbon ammonia to its fuel mix, targeting both stable energy supply and lower carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in one stroke. The world's fifth-biggest CO2...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

EUROPE GAS-Prices fall as supply fears ease

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - British and European wholesale gas prices continued to fall on Friday on expectations that Russia would soon begin pumping more gas to Europe. * The day-ahead British gas price was down 7 pence at 1.65 pounds per therm by 0928 GMT. * The Dutch day-ahead...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

210K+
Followers
230K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy