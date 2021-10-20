Princeton Day over Ewing - Boys soccer recap - Mercer County play-in round
Fourteenth-seeded Princeton Day defeated 19th-seeded Ewing in a 3-1 final in the play-in round of the Mercer County Tournament in Princeton. Princeton...www.nj.com
