Since he was a kid, Kevin Stubblefield had dreamed of becoming a play-by-play broadcaster. During the nights, the now long-time KJEL Sports Director would spend his time cranking up his AM radio and re-create play-by-play moments in his barnyard shooting baskets on his own. On Wednesday, Stubblefield was among seven inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in Springfield for his accolades over the years and joined the ranks as one of the most notable sports broadcasters in the state. “Tremendous honor, and I'm very humbled,” Stubblefield said of his induction. “You don't normally begin a career seeking an honor like this, and it's gratifying when others recognize the time and effort that's invested. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 13 DAYS AGO