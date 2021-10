Notre Dame coach Jeff Jackson ranks second nationally among active Div-I coaches with 530 career wins. Although he has led the Irish to two NCAA title games, he will forever be remembered for his dynastic Lake Superior State clubs of the early ’90s. This past weekend Jackson returned to the Upper Peninsula, leading No. 17-ranked Notre Dame to a sweep of Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan. FloHockey’s @TeeRaps caught up with the living member of the Mt. Rushmore of college hockey coaches to discuss the state of hockey in the U.P., a link to his glory years up in the Soo, and his future in the game.

HOCKEY ・ 9 DAYS AGO