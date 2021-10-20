Jonas Kaufmann performing at The Broad Stage Thursday, Oct. 21

Photo courtesy of Lena Wunderlich/Sony Classical

The Broad Stage Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center will present Jonas Kaufmann, Tenor Helmut Deutsch, Piano on Thursday, October 21 at 7:30 pm PST performing a program of Liszt, Schubert, Mozart, Schumann, Dvořák, Brahms, Bohm, Chopin, Tchaikovsky, R. Strauss, Zemlinsky, Wolf and Mahler.

This marks the second time Kaufmann and Deutsch will perform at The Broad Stage.

Hailed as “the world’s greatest tenor” by The Telegraph, Jonas Kaufmann has performed over 70 roles in the world’s leading opera houses. The New York Times has described him as having “clarion top notes, the blend of virility and tenderness in his singing,” and praised his “refined musicianship.”

After their album “Selige Stunde,” Jonas Kaufmann and Helmut Deutsch used the lockdown necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic to make a further series of recordings. Their second album of songs just released titled “Freudvoll und Leidvoll” is devoted to Franz Liszt, a composer for whom both feel a special affinity and whose music has long featured in their shared concert career.

Songs such as “Vergiftet sind meine Lieder,” “Der König von Thule” and “Ihr Glocken von Marling” have been a part of Jonas Kaufmann’s repertory for many years, while “Loreley,” “O lieb, solang du lieben kannst” and “Es muss ein Wunderbares sein” are among his regular encores. Many of these selections will be performed by Kaufmann and Deutsch in The Broad Stage recital.

The Broad Stage in Santa Monica, located at 1310 Eleventh Street, is a longtime venue that has gathered several renowned local artists and given them the ability to showcase their work to the Westside of Los Angeles. Due to COVID-19, the venue has not held an event in nearly a year and a half.

Tickets being at $150.00 and are available at www.thebroadstage.org or from Patron Services at (310) 434-3200.