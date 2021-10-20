CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Jonas Kaufmann performing at The Broad Stage Thursday, Oct. 21

By Jordan Green
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wZ56v_0cWeHnW300
Photo courtesy of Lena Wunderlich/Sony Classical

The Broad Stage Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center will present Jonas Kaufmann, Tenor Helmut Deutsch, Piano on Thursday, October 21 at 7:30 pm PST performing a program of Liszt, Schubert, Mozart, Schumann, Dvořák, Brahms, Bohm, Chopin, Tchaikovsky, R. Strauss, Zemlinsky, Wolf and Mahler.

This marks the second time Kaufmann and Deutsch will perform at The Broad Stage.

Hailed as “the world’s greatest tenor” by The Telegraph, Jonas Kaufmann has performed over 70 roles in the world’s leading opera houses. The New York Times has described him as having “clarion top notes, the blend of virility and tenderness in his singing,” and praised his “refined musicianship.”

After their album “Selige Stunde,” Jonas Kaufmann and Helmut Deutsch used the lockdown necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic to make a further series of recordings. Their second album of songs just released titled “Freudvoll und Leidvoll” is devoted to Franz Liszt, a composer for whom both feel a special affinity and whose music has long featured in their shared concert career.

Songs such as “Vergiftet sind meine Lieder,” “Der König von Thule” and “Ihr Glocken von Marling” have been a part of Jonas Kaufmann’s repertory for many years, while “Loreley,” “O lieb, solang du lieben kannst” and “Es muss ein Wunderbares sein” are among his regular encores. Many of these selections will be performed by Kaufmann and Deutsch in The Broad Stage recital.

The Broad Stage in Santa Monica, located at 1310 Eleventh Street, is a longtime venue that has gathered several renowned local artists and given them the ability to showcase their work to the Westside of Los Angeles. Due to COVID-19, the venue has not held an event in nearly a year and a half.

Tickets being at $150.00 and are available at www.thebroadstage.org or from Patron Services at (310) 434-3200.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tahlequah Daily Press

Brentano Quartet to perform Oct. 22-24

TULSA – The Brentano Quartet is one of the country’s greatest string quartets. They will perform October 22-24. Single tickets are available for all three concerts, and Sunday afternoon is free. Friday night’s concert ticket includes hors d’oeuvres and wine outside in the courtyard at Ahha starting at 7 p.m....
TULSA, OK
ithaca.com

Ithaca Ballet returns to stage for first live performance since pandemic

ITHACA, NY -- The Ithaca Ballet is back for its first in-person performance since the pandemic. Under the artistic direction of Cindy Reid, it will open its 2021-22 season with a family-friendly production of "Peter and the Wolf and Carnival of the Animals" on Saturday, Oct. 23 and Sunday, Oct. 24 at 3 p.m. at Hamblin Hall, (the third floor of the Community School of Music and Art.)
ITHACA, NY
Slipped Disc

Jonas Kaufmann ends US tour with 9 encores

A review of his closing recital at Berkeley on Sunday from Seen & Heard:. Nine encores. Perhaps that’s the best way to summarize how Jonas Kaufmann delivered an object lesson on galvanizing an audience in his recital Sunday afternoon in Zellerbach Hall. In each of the 22 songs on the printed program, he lavished his pliant tenor on every nuance, bursting with power one moment, shrinking to poignant intimacy the next.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Monica, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Santa Monica, CA
Entertainment
CBS LA

Rolling Stones To Take The Stage At SoFi Stadium Thursday

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — The Rolling Stones will take the stage at SoFi Stadium on Thursday as part of their “No Filter 2021” tour. “Tonight the Rolling Stones play the first of two shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles,” the band wrote on Twitter. Tonight the Rolling Stones play the first of two shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles! All show posters are available to order through the Stones official store at https://t.co/eUeXvcgjTI pic.twitter.com/awPdZuRaoa — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) October 14, 2021 The Stones will be joined by special guest Ghost Hounds. The concert is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. The band will return to SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October, 17 for their second show. The SoFi Stadium shows are part of the new dates that were added to the band’s tour, which started in 2019. The 2020 leg of the tour was forced to stop due to the pandemic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonas Kaufmann
Person
Schumann
newjerseystage.com

Trio Solace Gives Free Performance On Grunin Center Main Stage Tomorrow

(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- Trio Solace, comprised of three alumni from Mannes School of Music, The New School, will visit the Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts on Friday, October 22 at 2:00pm. Tickets are free, but advance registration is required. Reserve online at grunincenter.org. In-person tickets will be reserved in socially distanced pods.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
WLFI.com

Scotty McCreery to perform at Long Center Thursday

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tomorrow the Long Center for the Performing Arts is holding a concert. Country music star Scotty McCreery will be performing. There are still tickets available for the concert. McCreery sat down with News 18's Pari Apostolakos on Zoom from his North Carolina home before heading up...
LAFAYETTE, IN
coast1045.com

Olivia Rodrigo releases the video for her latest single “Traitor”

Olivia Rodrigo has dropped the video for “Traitor,” the second track from her debut album ‘Sour.’ Rodrigo previously released a performance of “Traitor” from the ‘Sour Prom Concert Film’ last summer, however, this is the official video for the track. “Traitor” is the fourth single from Sour, which was released...
CELEBRITIES
wmleader.com

‘Dana H.’ Review: A Riveting Broadway Solo Show by Lucas Hnath

“I’m in this world but I’m not,” the middle-aged woman confesses to an unseen interviewer in Lucas Hnath’s “Dana H.,” a mesmerizing solo show of theatrical shamanism that is receiving its Broadway bow. The voice is that of Dana Higginbotham, assured yet apprehensive, matter-of-fact but, at times, also on a...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Broad#Opera Houses#Piano#The New York Times#Patron Services
mytvbuffalo.com

Thursday Night Lights - Performing Arts Music

At Performing Arts Music we believe that the best way to learn music is with one-on-one, private instruction. Each lesson is tailored individually, for the way the student learns best. We consider age, experience, personality, and learning style. We teach ages 4 – adult! It’s never too late to learn how to play music.
MUSIC
cbs19news

Live on-stage performances for the holiday season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There are two new live on-stage performances at the Paramount Theater for the holiday season. Mark Nizer 4-D will be there on Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. and Christmas with Elvis with Big Ray and the Kool Kats will be on Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.
PERFORMING ARTS
fox2detroit.com

Live Stage Performances Return to the Grosse Pointe Theatre

After a longer than anticipated “intermission,” Grosse Pointe Theatre is excited to get back to live theatre, performing its first indoor performance since January 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Grosse Pointe Theatre will open its 74th season with Some Enchanted Evening® – the Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein, running October 15-24. When: Friday, October 15 at 8 p.m., Saturday October 16 at 8 p.m., Sunday, October 17 at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 21 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, October 22 at 8 p.m., Saturday, October 23 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Sunday, October 24 at 2 p.m. Where: Pierce Middle School Auditorium 15430 Kercheval Ave. Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230 How: For tickets, visit gpt.org/tickets or call the ticket office at 313-881-4004.
GROSSE POINTE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
cuchimes.com

An imaginative performance of Clue: On Stage

Capital University Theatre showcased a performance of Clue: On Stage in the Cabaret Theater from Oct. 7-10, 2021. Participants reflect on the show fondly as they look forward to their next works. Clue: On Stage was the top choice for non-musical shows in a survey of alumni and current students...
THEATER & DANCE
clarksvillenow.com

Gateway Chamber Orchestra returns to stage with holiday Nutcracker performance

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Enjoy the holidays with the Gateway Chamber Orchestra as they announce their return to the stage with a modern interpretation of The Nutcracker. In their first live audience performance since February 2020, the GCO presents the Tchaikovsky favorite with a Duke Ellington twist featuring guest artists from the Nashville Ballet. For the first time, Nashville Ballet performers partner with Conductor Gregory Wolynec and the orchestra’s musicians to perform the Nutcracker classic.
NASHVILLE, TN
harborcountry-news.com

Dennis Quaid to perform on The Acorn stage Nov. 7

THREE OAKS — Emmy award-winning superstar Dennis Quaid will share engaging stories about his film career and the highly personal songs that will populate his forthcoming album at The Acorn, 107 Generations Dr., Three Oaks, at 7 p.m. Nov. 7. Audiences will experience the musicality and passion for playing live...
THREE OAKS, MI
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
474K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy