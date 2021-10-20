Whicker: Before Dodgers could win Game 3, some unfamiliar arms had to prevent losing

Whatever you seem to think, Trevor Bauer will not be pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers, or anywhere in Major League Baseball, in 2022 (and likely beyond that). It’s just not going to happen, even if he’s found not guilty of the sexual assault allegations. ESPN insider Jeff Passan polled ~24 current and former baseball executives, players, lawyers and others with a connection to the sport a few months ago and all of the subjects, when asked if Bauer would ever play in MLB again, had different variations of the word “no.”

MLB ・ 9 HOURS AGO