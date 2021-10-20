CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whicker: Before Dodgers could win Game 3, some unfamiliar arms had to prevent losing

By Mark Whicker
San Bernardino County Sun
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — It happened at twilight, a good hour for Dodgers and other vampires. With one tomahawking swing, Cody Bellinger reminded the Atlanta Braves that the late innings at Dodger Stadium are still the Valley of the Shadow of Death, no matter how many fans had already left the bandwagon...

FanSided

Braves: Charlie Morton’s injury update even worse than imagined

The Atlanta Braves received a brutal injury update on starting pitcher Charlie Morton after he left Game 1 of the World Series. The Atlanta Braves got off to a tremendous start to Game 1 of the World Series, taking an early 5-0 lead over the Houston Astros. But, they received some awful news after starting pitcher Charlie Morton was removed from the game in the third inning with an apparent injury. As it turns out, the ailment is a serious one.
MLB
FanSided

Braves fans want Brian Snitker fired for blowing Game 3 against Dodgers

After the Braves blew a 5-2 lead, thanks in part to decisions made by manager Brian Snitker, fans were calling for him to be fired in a fit of rage. The Atlanta Braves entered the bottom of the eighth inning with thoughts of a World Series appearance already dancing through their head. They had a 2-0 series lead and a 5-2 lead over the Dodgers in Dodger Stadium in Game 3. All they needed to do was close it out.
MLB
WXIA 11 Alive

Who is the owner of the Atlanta Braves?

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are headed to the World Series after finishing off the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night with a 4-2 win to win the NLCS 4-2, as well. It's the first time in 22 years the Braves will appear in the Fall Classic. The last time...
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers: Andrew Friedman’s comments on Trevor Bauer tell you all you need to know

Whatever you seem to think, Trevor Bauer will not be pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers, or anywhere in Major League Baseball, in 2022 (and likely beyond that). It's just not going to happen, even if he's found not guilty of the sexual assault allegations. ESPN insider Jeff Passan polled ~24 current and former baseball executives, players, lawyers and others with a connection to the sport a few months ago and all of the subjects, when asked if Bauer would ever play in MLB again, had different variations of the word "no."
MLB
ESPN

MLB World Series 2021 -- Braves turn on power, Charlie Morton breaks his leg and other big moments in Game 1 win over Astros

The big story of Game 1 of the World Series was Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton's fractured fibula that knocked him out in the third inning and the rest of the contest against the Houston Astros. The top highlight of the game might be the Braves' ace striking out Jose Altuve looking at a wicked 2-2 curveball, but completing his delivery in pain and leaving the game. The Braves won 6-2.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Braves
Yardbarker

Dodgers fight back with 6-5 win in Game 3

It's almost as if the Braves are being punished for all the good fortune they received in the first two games. Despite a 5-2 lead in the eighth last night, Atlanta spoiled a potential 3-0 series lead, and following a four-run explosion by LA, their LCS advantage was slashed to just one game.
MLB
San Bernardino County Sun

Whicker: Dodgers’ payroll is a tired excuse for their success

LOS ANGELES — Bill Schmidt is a solid baseball man and the new, deserving general manager of the Colorado Rockies. He certainly knows better than to say what he said when he officially got the gig last week. Maybe he was planting a psychological seed. Maybe he just misspoke. What...
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
True Blue LA

3 takeaways from the Dodgers’ NLDS Game 5 win over the Giants

Wow. I still am trying to calm myself down after that game. What a night. In one of the more thrilling games in recent postseason memory, the Dodgers took down the Giants in Game 5 of the NLDS. After battling with each other all season, it came down to one game. Very fitting, wasn't it?
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Dodgers follow unlikely script to Game 5 win over Giants

To kind of go to Treinen right there (in the seventh) to shorten the game, I felt that was the right decision, and after that I was trying to shorten the game and went to Kenley after that. A 1-1 tie reached the ninth. With one out, Giants reliever Camilo Doval hit Justin Turner.
MLB
wsau.com

Dodgers, Astros Win Playoff Games

LOS ANGELES, CA (MetroSource-WSAU) — The Dodgers are striking back in the NLCS. Los Angeles plated four runs in the eighth inning as it came back to beat the Braves 6-5 in Game Three. Cody Bellinger again came up in the clutch as he tied the game at 5-all with...
MLB
baseballessential.com

Locked On Dodgers: Dodgers Lose Game 4 and Now Face Max Fried with Season On Line

The Dodgers had a clunker in Game 4 and now sit in a 3-1 deficit against the Braves in the NLCS for a second straight season. Julio Urías struggled, the offense stayed asleep and Justin Turner was lost for October. Now the team takes on Max Fried in Game 5 with their season on the line.
MLB
WHIO Dayton

Riley's game-winning single in 9th lifts Braves past Dodgers

ATLANTA — (AP) — A couple of clutch swings from breakout slugger Austin Riley got the underdog Atlanta Braves off to a fast start in the NL Championship Series. Riley homered and drove in the winning run with a single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Atlanta a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 on Saturday night.
MLB
foxla.com

Dodgers lose 9-2, trail NLCS three games to one

LOS ANGELES - A 9-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves Wednesday evening in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series has put the Los Angeles Dodgers on the brink of elimination. Julio Urias allowed three solo home runs over the first three innings and six Atlanta pitchers limited the...
MLB
CBS LA

Dodgers Lose Game 2 To Braves In National League Championship

ATLANTA (AP) – The Braves won with a walk-off hit for the second night in a row when Eddie Rosario lined a two-out single off shortstop Corey Seager's glove in the ninth inning, giving Atlanta a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night and a 2-0 NL Championship Series lead. Atlanta twice rallied from two-run deficits before Rosario came up with his fourth hit of the game, a 105 mph scorcher up the middle on the first pitch after closer Kenley Jansen reliever. Seager tried for a backhand snag, but the ball skidded off his glove into center field. There was no chance to get Dansby Swanson, who raced around from second with the winning run, dropping his helmet as he crossed the plate — a virtual repeat of Game 1 when Austin Riley came through with a winning hit in the ninth for a 3-2 victory. The series resumes in Los Angeles, where Game 3 is set for Tuesday night.
