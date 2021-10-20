CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Study: Fossil fuel plans would far overshoot climate goals

conchovalleyhomepage.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — The world needs to cut by more than half its production of coal, oil and gas in the coming decade to maintain a chance of keeping global warming from reaching dangerous levels, according to a U.N.-backed study released Wednesday. The report published by the U.N. Environment...

www.conchovalleyhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

House Dems say Big Oil pays lip service on climate

Congressional Democrats accused the petroleum industry of paying lip service to climate change Thursday, releasing an analysis that showed little effort by oil majors to advance green policies in Washington. A memo prepared ahead of Thursday's hearing with Big Oil chief executives said the industry -- while professing to support the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon pricing -- has done virtually no lobbying in Washington to enact policies consistent with those goals. "The companies appear to be using their praise of the Paris Agreement and carbon pricing to bolster their own public image while they continue to produce billions of barrels of fossil fuel and invest in new oil and gas extraction -- actions that are making the climate crisis worse," said an eight-page memo from the House Oversight Committee. For example, ExxonMobil reported only one instance of lobbying on the Paris Agreement between 2015 and 2021, while lobbying 74 times against a bill to repeal tax breaks and 36 times on US tax cuts approved in 2017.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Meza
The Independent

China offers few new climate targets ahead of UN conference

China is offering no significant new goals for reducing climate-changing emissions ahead of the UN climate summit set to start next week in Glasgow China, the world's top emitter of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gasses that cause global warming, formally submitted its goals Thursday. The highly-anticipated announcement includes targets previously established in speeches by President Xi Jinping and domestic policy documents.China says it aims to reach peak emissions of carbon dioxide — which is produced mainly through burning coal, oil and natural gas for transportation, electric power and manufacturing — “before 2030.” The country is aiming for...
CHINA
The Independent

Report: Dutch govt missing climate targets, must act faster

The Dutch government must urgently take more action to rein in emissions of greenhouse gases, an independent advisory body said Thursday, warning that climate targets set by the government are currently “out of sight.”The report by the Council of State on the government's climate policies was published just days before the start of a U.N. climate summit in Glasgow that is seen by many scientists and activists as a final opportunity to make carbon-cutting commitments that could keep global warming within manageable limits.The Council of State's annual look on Dutch climate policy had a blunt message for the country's...
ENVIRONMENT
The 74

Education Solutions Gain Steam on Eve of UN Climate Conference

An “unprecedented” level of interest in girls’ education as a climate solution is growing worldwide, advocates say, as youth empowerment and gender are set to take center stage at the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference.  From Oct. 31 through Nov. 12, roughly 20,000 international leaders and climate advocates will gather in Glasgow, Scotland for […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Fossil Fuel#Climate#Ap#U N#Unep
AFP

China submits new climate plan days before COP26 summit

China on Thursday submitted a renewed emissions cutting plan that promised to peak carbon pollution before 2030 but which experts said stopped short of the radical decarbonisation required of the world's largest polluter. China has been accused of sidestepping calls to stop building new coal-fired power plants, the single largest source of carbon pollution.
INDIA
The Independent

Greta Thunberg to join London protest against fossil fuels

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg is to join a march through London on Friday in protest at the continued use of fossil fuels.The demonstration, which comes just days before the Cop26 summit in Glasgow, is one of 26 taking place in cities around the world. Protesters including Ms Thunberg are demanding the global financial system - in which London plays a major role - stops putting money into the use of fossil fuels.The Day of Action protest could be one of the largest climate finance protests in history and will take place at other financial centres including New York, San...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Independent

A look at the top issues for this year's UN climate summit

This year's U.N. climate summit renews an urgent question to the international community: Can the world come together to confront the common enemy of global warming before it's too late?The talks that start Sunday in Scotland were always bound to be tense, but the coronavirus pandemic, the ensuing economic crisis and the recent energy crunch have put even more pressure on the two-week meeting.Here are five of the top issues that will need to be tackled in Glasgow:RICH COUNTRIES OWE POOR ONESThe pledge by rich countries to mobilize $100 billion each year for poor nations to cope with climate...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

'Everything is at stake' as world gathers for climate talks

More than one world leader says humanity’s future, even survival, hangs in the balance when international officials meet in Scotland to try to accelerate efforts to curb climate change. Temperatures, tempers and hyperbole have all ratcheted up ahead of the United Nations summit.And the risk of failure looms large for all participants at the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference, known as COP26.Six years ago, nearly 200 countries agreed to individualized plans to fight global warming in the historic 2015 Paris climate agreement. Now leaders will converge in Glasgow for two weeks starting Sunday to take the next step dictated by...
ENVIRONMENT
techstartups.com

Coal is back from the dead to power the world as renewables fall short, causing skyrocketing electricity prices and increased blackouts

Former US President Benjamin Franklin once said, “If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail.” That’s the case with government planners and decision-makers responsible for developing and implementing the energy transition plan that moves us away from fossils to cleaner energy. But energy transitions take time. As green...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

COP26: time for New Zealand to show regional leadership on climate change

As the UN climate summit in Glasgow kicks off on Sunday, it marks the deadline for countries to make more ambitious pledges to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The meeting is the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and is being heralded as the last best chance to avoid devastating temperature rise that would endanger billions of people and disrupt the planet’s life-support systems. New Zealand will be represented by the climate minister and Green Party co-leader, James Shaw, along with a slimmed-down team of diplomats. Shaw, who described climate change as the...
ENVIRONMENT
Physics World

Fusion industry predicts electricity generation by the 2030s

Most private fusion companies expect fusion power to be supplying electricity to the grid in the 2030s. That is according to the first-ever report on the state of the fusion industry, which has been published today by the Fusion Industry Association (FIA) and the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA). The report – The Global Fusion Industry in 2021 – also finds that private fusion endeavours have received over $1.8bn of funding since the 1990s.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
New York Post

Why destroy our economy to cut emissions — when China and India are spewing away?

President Joe Biden and “special climate envoy” John Kerry’s upcoming trip to the UN Climate Change Conference in Scotland will test what this administration cares about more: lecturing American suburbanites in front of world leaders — or actually confronting the globe’s most serious environmental problems. Because if it’s the latter,...
U.S. POLITICS
gcaptain.com

Asia Rushes to Snap Up American Gas to Keep Boilers, Furnaces Lit

Asian liquefied natural gas traders are rushing to secure shipments from the U.S., where prices are among the cheapest in the world, amid a dash to replenish supply before the winter. Firms in China and Japan, the two biggest importers, are seeking to procure LNG specifically from the U.S., and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy