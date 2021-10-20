The pros and cons of arbitration agreements

In 2020, more than 276,000 new civil lawsuits were filed in Texas. Many such cases were filed against Texas businesses on a wide range of matters. To avoid expensive, time-consuming litigation, many businesses are opting out of the judicial process and requiring persons that they contract with to enter into arbitration agreements. This article will discuss what arbitration is, who is subject to arbitration, and what some of the pros and cons of the process are.

Arbitration is a procedure in which a dispute is submitted by agreement of the parties to one or more arbitrators who make a binding decision on the dispute. Its effect is to cut out the parties’ right to a trial by judge or jury.

Texas law casts a wide net over who can enter into arbitration agreements. Thus, arbitration clauses can be found in almost every type of contract, including employment, construction and consumer contracts (e.g., credit cards, bank accounts, cellphones and automobile purchase agreements). Significantly, both adults and minors can enter into such agreements. The latter often involves employers who hire part-time help in the summer and require the minor to sign an employee handbook containing an arbitration provision. While a contract with a minor is typically voidable, arbitration provisions may be enforced if the minor accepts the benefits of the employment relationship, like wages, and then attempts to prosecute a dispute arising out of their employment.

While the parties to the agreement are obviously bound to arbitrate, non-signatories can also be bound if they seek benefits under the agreement — for example, third-party beneficiaries. E.g., a homeowner is a third-party beneficiary of a separate agreement between the owner’s general contractor and the subcontractor the general contractor hired to perform work on the owner’s home.

What disputes can be arbitrated and who decides such issues is typically decided by the language of the arbitration clause itself. Often, such clauses require that “any” dispute that “arises out of or relates to” the parties’ contractual relationship or dealings must be submitted to arbitration. Such language is as broad as it sounds and includes the obvious (e.g., breach of contract) but also includes claims of fraud, deceptive trade practices and any other claim that arises out of the parties’ dealings.

Who decides whether a dispute is subject to arbitration can be a judge or the arbitrator, depending on the parties’ agreement. If the arbitration clause incorporates the rules of procedure of certain arbitration organizations, like the American Arbitration Association, or the clause otherwise expressly provides for it, then the arbitrator makes the decision of arbitrability, even if the party resisting arbitration complains that they were fraudulently induced to enter into the contract. Otherwise, the trial judge will make the decision.

How the arbitration is conducted is also decided by the parties’ agreement. The parties can agree on the number of arbitrators, where the arbitration will take place, whether a hearing must be conducted, what evidence will be permitted and any other matter that they wish to address. Alternatively, the parties can incorporate the rules of procedure from arbitration organizations. If the agreement and such incorporated rules, if any, are silent on any matter, then the arbitrator(s) decide the issue. Unlike lawsuits, the amount of fact discovery is oftentimes limited and the rules for admitting evidence are relaxed. Most arbitrations either have one arbitrator or three, and the arbitrators must be impartial, unless otherwise agreed to by the parties.

Once an award is entered, it is binding on the parties and with very limited exceptions is not subject to appeal in a court of law.

Some advantages touted by arbitration advocates include the parties usually get to decide on the arbitrator who oftentimes will be an expert in the issues being presented; the dispute can normally be resolved quicker and cheaper than a lawsuit; and the proceeding is private and can be kept confidential.

Disadvantages include giving up one’s right to trial by jury and appeal; the cost of paying an arbitrator and arbitration filing fees may not make it economically feasible to prosecute complex disputes that involve a modest amount of money; fact discovery may be limited or not permitted, including depositions; and the standards applicable to the admission of evidence and final decision can be relaxed giving the process a “free-for-all” feeling.

Businesses should consult with a qualified attorney to determine if arbitration is right for them; and, if so, assist with drafting the necessary paperwork to implement the process.