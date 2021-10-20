CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

The pros and cons of arbitration agreements

By Brian Cartwright
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nbes9_0cWeH6qB00

In 2020, more than 276,000 new civil lawsuits were filed in Texas. Many such cases were filed against Texas businesses on a wide range of matters. To avoid expensive, time-consuming litigation, many businesses are opting out of the judicial process and requiring persons that they contract with to enter into arbitration agreements. This article will discuss what arbitration is, who is subject to arbitration, and what some of the pros and cons of the process are.

Arbitration is a procedure in which a dispute is submitted by agreement of the parties to one or more arbitrators who make a binding decision on the dispute. Its effect is to cut out the parties’ right to a trial by judge or jury.

Texas law casts a wide net over who can enter into arbitration agreements. Thus, arbitration clauses can be found in almost every type of contract, including employment, construction and consumer contracts (e.g., credit cards, bank accounts, cellphones and automobile purchase agreements). Significantly, both adults and minors can enter into such agreements. The latter often involves employers who hire part-time help in the summer and require the minor to sign an employee handbook containing an arbitration provision. While a contract with a minor is typically voidable, arbitration provisions may be enforced if the minor accepts the benefits of the employment relationship, like wages, and then attempts to prosecute a dispute arising out of their employment.

While the parties to the agreement are obviously bound to arbitrate, non-signatories can also be bound if they seek benefits under the agreement — for example, third-party beneficiaries. E.g., a homeowner is a third-party beneficiary of a separate agreement between the owner’s general contractor and the subcontractor the general contractor hired to perform work on the owner’s home.

What disputes can be arbitrated and who decides such issues is typically decided by the language of the arbitration clause itself. Often, such clauses require that “any” dispute that “arises out of or relates to” the parties’ contractual relationship or dealings must be submitted to arbitration. Such language is as broad as it sounds and includes the obvious (e.g., breach of contract) but also includes claims of fraud, deceptive trade practices and any other claim that arises out of the parties’ dealings.

Who decides whether a dispute is subject to arbitration can be a judge or the arbitrator, depending on the parties’ agreement. If the arbitration clause incorporates the rules of procedure of certain arbitration organizations, like the American Arbitration Association, or the clause otherwise expressly provides for it, then the arbitrator makes the decision of arbitrability, even if the party resisting arbitration complains that they were fraudulently induced to enter into the contract. Otherwise, the trial judge will make the decision.

How the arbitration is conducted is also decided by the parties’ agreement. The parties can agree on the number of arbitrators, where the arbitration will take place, whether a hearing must be conducted, what evidence will be permitted and any other matter that they wish to address. Alternatively, the parties can incorporate the rules of procedure from arbitration organizations. If the agreement and such incorporated rules, if any, are silent on any matter, then the arbitrator(s) decide the issue. Unlike lawsuits, the amount of fact discovery is oftentimes limited and the rules for admitting evidence are relaxed. Most arbitrations either have one arbitrator or three, and the arbitrators must be impartial, unless otherwise agreed to by the parties.

Once an award is entered, it is binding on the parties and with very limited exceptions is not subject to appeal in a court of law.

Some advantages touted by arbitration advocates include the parties usually get to decide on the arbitrator who oftentimes will be an expert in the issues being presented; the dispute can normally be resolved quicker and cheaper than a lawsuit; and the proceeding is private and can be kept confidential.

Disadvantages include giving up one’s right to trial by jury and appeal; the cost of paying an arbitrator and arbitration filing fees may not make it economically feasible to prosecute complex disputes that involve a modest amount of money; fact discovery may be limited or not permitted, including depositions; and the standards applicable to the admission of evidence and final decision can be relaxed giving the process a “free-for-all” feeling.

Businesses should consult with a qualified attorney to determine if arbitration is right for them; and, if so, assist with drafting the necessary paperwork to implement the process.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Florida suing President Biden over vaccine mandate for federal contractors

The state of Florida on Thursday sued President Joe Biden’s administration over its coronavirus vaccine mandate for federal contractors, opening yet another battleground between Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and the White House. The lawsuit, announced by DeSantis at a news conference, alleges the president doesn’t have the authority to issue the rule and that it […]
FLORIDA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Locast to Pay $32M to Broadcasters to Settle Copyright Lawsuit

A case that began with hype that someone had finally cracked the code for delivering free and legal broadcast streaming is ending with a $32 million payment of copyright damages to ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC. After suspending its service following a devastating court loss, Locast has also now agreed to a permanent injunction, according to court papers filed on Thursday. The popular app for cord-cutters made a splashy debut two years ago. The New York Times announced its arrival onto the scene with the headline: “Locast, a Free App Streaming Network TV, Would Love to Get Sued.” But when the case actually...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
KXLY

3 Pros and 2 Cons of Working in Retirement

A 2021 survey by Natixis Investment Managers concludes that 42% of savers worry they won’t have the option to retire. Notably, the group behind that percentage includes retirement savers with $100,000 to $450,000 in investable assets — people who’ve already made headway building their savings. The percentage could be much higher among those who have less than $100,000 on hand.
ECONOMY
WSAV News 3

Heating assistance program opens for appointments Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This year, qualifying seniors 60 and up will get $500 from the Low Income Heating Energy Assistance Program, plus an additional $500 because of COVID-relief money. Economic Opportunity Authority Executive Director Terry Tolbert says spots are expected to go fast. “When we open this up for appointments, within 30 minutes all […]
SAVANNAH, GA
KREX

Garland defends school board memo amid Republican criticism

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday defended a memo aimed at combating threats against school officials nationwide while Republicans insisted he rescinds the directive. He signaled he had no plans to do so despite their criticism. The memo took center stage as Garland appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee – his second congressional appearance in […]
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Binding Arbitration#Arbitration Award#Arbitration Clause#Pros And Cons
Missoulian

Opinion: It is time for a change, Missoula

I last ran for Missoula City Council in 2019, and since then a lot has changed for Missoula taxpayers. Our tax bills have increased, our homeless population has increased, the city’s purchase of properties (and taking them off the tax rolls) has increased, the city budget and spending has increased, crime has increased, the list goes on and on … while those in power continue to look for more revenue streams. I wonder how we taxpayers will fund things like Marshall Mountain, a new civic center, more homeless shelters, the list goes on and on.
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
arcamax.com

Commentary: The Supreme Court is broken and needs to be reformed

The Supreme Court's reputation has been sullied by deeply contentious confirmation processes and the resulting polarizing rulings by its own justices. One would hope that the commission convened by President Joe Biden would at least acknowledge that this is a problem significant enough to warrant consideration of some transformative reform. But if the commission's first public deliberations Oct. 15 are any indication of the trajectory of this group, it has a ways to go before even agreeing on this fundamental premise.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Nevada Current

Garland stands by FBI investigation of threats against school board members

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans grilled Attorney General Merrick Garland for more than four hours on Wednesday about a Justice Department investigation into threats made to local school board members in multiple states. Garland at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing declined to revoke a memo he wrote asking the FBI to meet with local law enforcement to […] The post Garland stands by FBI investigation of threats against school board members appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Slate

The Supreme Court Is to Blame for Racist Policing

On a recent episode of Amicus, Dahlia Lithwick spoke with Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of Berkeley Law, about the Supreme Court’s latest rulings on police immunity and his new book, Presumed Guilty: How the Supreme Court Empowered the Police and Subverted Civil Rights. A portion of their conversation, which has been edited and condensed for clarity, has been transcribed below.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS LA

California EDD Fraud Payments Total At Least $20 Billion

SACRAMENTO (CBSLA/AP) — California paid out at least $20 billion in fraudulent unemployment benefits — less than originally feared, but an amount that still represents more than 11% of all benefits that have been paid since the pandemic began. In an oversight hearing Monday, state officials blamed nearly all of that fraud on the hurried expansion of unemployment benefits by Congress that let people who were self-employed get weekly checks from the government with few safeguards to stop people from getting benefits who were not eligible to receive them. In California, the fraud was so widespread that state officials OK’d at least...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The 74

Three Lawsuits to Weigh the Most Explosive Issues in Schools this Year

In the coming months, lawsuits over bans on teaching critical race theory and COVID-19 vaccine mandates for students and teachers will test how much leeway officials have to shape school policy on some of today’s most explosive political issues. The cases arrive as schools have become a culture war flashpoint in a nation divided over […]
LAW
mediafeed.org

Pros and cons of refinancing a car

When it comes to thinking about refinancing, you likely think about your mortgage. What may not typically spring to mind for many people is refinancing their car loan, but it may be an idea worth exploring. Here’s how to refinance an auto loan: You pay off your old car loan...
ECONOMY
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy