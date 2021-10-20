CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Denton's housing market is faring amid supply chain disruptions and manufactured consent

By Aaron Layman
 9 days ago
Aaron Layman

“Sometimes I wonder whether the world is being run by smart people who are putting us on, or by imbeciles who really mean it.”

— Mark Twain

Denton home prices leveled off last month. The median price of home in the city of Denton was unchanged in September, coming in at $325,000. A few higher-end luxury sales pushed the average price to $365,255. Median and average prices were up 18.8% and 22.3% respectively compared to the same time a year ago.

Denton home sales continued to cool in September. Closings were down 10% while pending sales rose 1%. After a brief dip in supply caused by the back-to-school summer rush, inventory looks set to resume its climb out of the basement. While still above historical norms, the average percent of list has declined for three consecutive months.

That’s a clear sign of an inflexion point in the supply-demand equation where sellers had record leverage and pricing power this summer. That leverage is coming back to earth now that the unprecedented market stimulus has largely run its course. What comes next is the normalization and the mean reversion.

Home sellers who may have been sitting on the fence are now looking at a possible rising interest rate environment and a cooling market. Mortgage rates will be key to the affordability equation. Inventory will also play a role. A lot will depend on how much inventory comes back into the market and at what pace. Builders have a lot of backlogged supply in the pipeline, permitted housing that hasn’t yet started construction. More supply is on the way.

If you were rushing to lock in these record high prices on a new home the last few months, I hope you made a sizable down payment. Housing market euphoria is fading along with the Federal Reserve’s intervention. Home prices are likely going to respond unfavorably as the stimulus is removed. As I explained in 2018, the game of musical chairs works both ways.

The longer-term trend line of housing supply in Denton falls in a range between two and three months. After bottoming out at just three weeks of supply earlier this spring, we currently have just one month of housing supply. It’s not too hard to predict what will happen to pricing if supply doubles during the next 12 months. If that sounds far-fetched, you don’t understand the nature of central bank liquidity flows.

Inflation is now firmly embedded in the U.S. economy. Supply chain disruptions and worker strikes are now being experienced all across the country. This is the inevitable result of the government response to the pandemic, and particularly the massive trickle-down stimulus injected into the markets via Fed liquidity.

Wall Street received another big bailout and unemployed workers received temporary assistance so consumption and credit growth could continue. The labor market is still trying to sort through this inflationary dynamic. Labor has new pricing power they haven’t seen in decades, and many are taking advantage of it. The Fed is now trapped in its own box because the genie is out of the bottle. Federal Reserve officials have been pleading for more inflation for years, and now that it has arrived in spades, they have to try to contain it.

Manufacturing consent for the status quo is now ramping into high gear. Government and Federal Reserve officials are taking liberties with the truth. The Bureau of Labor Statistics showed the shelter component of CPI inflation rising 3.2% in the latest 12-month period through September. North Texas Real Estate Information Services data show that real single-family rent prices in Denton County were up 17% year-over-year in September. Go figure! Average home prices in Denton County were up 23% from last year in terms of price per square foot.

Now that the Fed’s “transitory” narrative has been thoroughly debunked, officials are left with few good choices. The mob is frustrated and angry, for good reason. It’s not fun realizing you have been lied to and gaslighted for years in the name of economic prosperity and progress.

The Fed’s own data show the decadeslong destruction of the U.S. middle class and the massive wealth inequality facilitated by America’s central bank. The top 1% of income earners in America now hold more wealth than the entire middle class. Decades of trickle-down fiscal and monetary policy have left the middle 60% of U.S. income earners, those making between $27,000 and $141,000, with less wealth than the top 1% of Americans. That means 1.3 million U.S. households now have more wealth than the 78 million households in the middle combined.

If that sounds alarming, it’s because it is. Widening wealth inequality poses significant challenges for the U.S. economy, and certainly the real estate market. Perhaps even more alarming is the self-dealing and pandemic profiteering exposed by Federal Reserve officials as they feign concern about full employment and stable prices.

With a stock trading scandal involving multiple Fed officials, members of Congress have looked to the head of the Federal Reserve Bank, Jerome Powell, to bolster the Fed’s blatantly deficient ethics policies and enforcement. That was probably a naive view of current situation.

Robert Kuttner at the American Prospect has revealed that Jerome Powell was also trading on his own personal account during the pandemic.

“Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sold between $1 million and $5 million worth of stock from his personal account on October 1, 2020, according to disclosure forms reviewed by the Prospect. Powell’s sale of shares from a Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund has not been previously reported. This sale occurred right before the Dow Jones Industrial Average suffered a significant drop.”

To be clear, there’s apparently nothing illegal with what these Federal Reserve officials have done. That’s precisely the problem. Trading your millions while you pretend to have concerns about the hardships of American families is now just another typical day of “public service”.

“I’ve always resented the smug statements of politicians, media commentators, corporate executives who talked of how, in America, if you worked hard, you would become rich. The meaning of that was if you were poor, it was because you hadn’t worked hard enough. I knew this was a lie, about my father and millions of others, men and women who worked harder than anyone, harder than financiers and politicians, harder than anybody if you accept that when you work at an unpleasant job that makes it very hard work indeed.”

— Howard Zinn

