EAST LANSING, Mich. - Who's ready for the biggest Michigan/Michigan State football game in over 50 years! The excitement! The tailgating! The football! The... rain?. I'll start out with this: the rain forecast is looking better and better for the actual football game. but it still looks damp for the early tailgaters. A large area of rain is affecting most of the Eastern United States and it's taking a while to exit the area.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO