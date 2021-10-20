Semi Driver Dean Johnson Killed In I-94 Crash In St. Michael, State Patrol Says

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 62-year-old semi-truck driver from Maple Grove was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in the northwest metro.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 1 p.m. on westbound Interstate 94 at Highway 241 in St. Michael.

The semi rear-ended an SUV, and then struck an off-ramp barrier and rolled. Investigators say the driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt. He was identified as Dean Patrick Johnson, of Maple Grove.

The driver of the SUV, a 37-year-old Fargo woman, wasn’t hurt.

The identity of the semi driver hasn’t been released. The state patrol is still investigating.

