Permyashkin, Lewisburg top Milton

LEWISBURG — For just the fourth time this season, the Lewisburg boys soccer team went to halftime without a lead Tuesday.

"At halftime, Coach said, 'Just go at them,'" Lewisburg senior Caleb Kim said.

That's exactly what the Green Dragons did. Philip Permyashkin scored a goal and assisted on another in a span of 4 minutes, 33 seconds as Lewisburg grabbed a 3-1 victory over Milton in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover game.

"I think we left some chances on the field," Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell said. "I think they may have as well. I think nerves were there for both teams, and it wasn't quite as pretty for us in the first half as it was the second half."

Permyashkin's goal less than 14 minutes into the second half that gave the Green Dragons (14-1-1) the lead for good was certainly pretty.

Noah Pawling played a long diagonal ball to the right sideline that appeared headed for Reese Dieffenderfer. However, Dieffenderfer let the ball roll past him, right to Kim. Kim took a few dribbles and lofted a cross that Permyashkin volleyed into the back of the net for his second goal of the game.

"That was only my second assist of the season, but it felt so good to be a part of the winning goal," Kim said.

"It was a gorgeous ball (from Kim)," Permyashkin said. "I've been looking for a goal like that. Caleb has been playing those crosses all year. They're so consistent. We just need to get someone on the end of it."

That goal seemed to settle the Green Dragons, who started to control long stretches of possession.

"Philip's goal was huge," Kettlewell said. "It kind of relaxed us. Then we were able to keep the ball and hang on to it for the most part. Other than a few set pieces, we really limited their dangerous opportunities."

The Black Panthers (14-2-1) had two good scoring chances after Lewisburg took a 2-1 lead, with the best coming on a header off a free kick that forced a diving save by Lewisburg goalie Tony Burns.

"I think we played on our heels too much," Milton coach Eric Yoder said. "We don't have a ton of depth, so I think we did tire out with the wind and the wide field."

With a little less than 22 minutes left in the game, Permyashkin received another cross that he hit back across the goal to Alfred Romano, who scored on a half-volley.

Lewisburg had plenty of chances, but most were foiled by Milton goalie Jonah Strobel (six saves) and the Black Panther defense.

"They're a good team," Kettlewell said. "You could tell the energy from both teams. They knew each other; some of them played together, either (in) club or some summer stuff. Quality players on both sides."

Both teams are well-ensconced in the top half of the District 4 Class 2A standings, with the playoffs set to begin next week.

"I feel like we left a lot on the field," Yoder said. "It was a good game for us. I think we learned a lot. They're a heck of a good team."

The Green Dragons, the defending state champions, currently hold the top seed.

"We definitely have some work to do," Permyashkin said. "It's good that we had this game at the end of the year — a good test from Milton. ... This game was pretty much a lesson to us of what we need to do better."

Neither team was particularly thrilled with the way it started the game.

"The first 30 minutes, I didn't think we played very well," Yoder said. "Then we scored, and we played to the level I think we can play. Those 10 minutes were pretty even. A lot of good things, and a lot of things we can get better at."

The Green Dragons took two good shots on goal in the first 5:30 of the game, but from that point the game was played mostly in the midfield with neither team getting many dangerous chances for the next 20 minutes.

"The first half of the first half, we were definitely sloppy and slow," Permyashkin said. "They had all the energy."

Lewisburg broke through with 12:18 to go in the half. Romano played a nice pass to Permyashkin, who was open around the 6. His shot was saved by Strobel, but the ball bounced right back to him, and Permyashkin buried the rebound.

"I poked it the first time. It went off the keeper, and then I kicked it again," Permyashkin said with a laugh.

The Black Panthers tied it fewer than eight minutes later on a set piece. Ethan Hamilton sent the free kick 35 yards in the air to Evan Yoder, who chested the ball down with a defender on his back. He passed to Carter Lilley, who was about 15 yards from goal, and Lilley drove a low laser of a shot into the bottom of the net.

"Their keeper is extremely talented," Coach Yoder said. "We knew regular shots, he's going to stop most of those. It was going to have to be a nice lay-off and a nice finish, which that was beautiful."

LEWISBURG 3, MILTON 1

First half

L-Philip Permyashkin, 27:42; M-Carter Lilley (Evan Yoder), 35:18.

Second half

L-Permyashkin (Caleb Kim), 53:36; L-Alfred Romano (Permyashkin), 58:09.

Shots: L, 28-7. Shots on goal: L, 12-3. Corners: L, 5-1. Saves: Milton 6 (Jonah Strobel); Lewisburg 2 (Tony Burns).