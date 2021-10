Volvo was bought by Chinese automaker Geely more than a decade ago, and in the time since the Swedish company distanced itself from former owners Ford, it has thrived. Volvo's success has led to a new company called Polestar, and that is doing pretty well too. But while Geely has a bit of a bad reputation for ripping off the designs of major European automakers, it and Volvo understand each other very well, and instead of making a copy of the Volvo XC90, Geely has completely restyled it, added some of its own flair, and created a pretty impressive SUV. Meet the Lynk & Co. 09. Yeah, there wasn't much imagination left over for the name.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO