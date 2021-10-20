EXCLUSIVE: Premier League receiving legal advice over ban on clubs being sponsored by companies linked to owners

It was the follow-up to a special meeting that 19 of the clubs had last Tuesday, which was to discuss their concerns about the Saudi-led £305m takeover of Newcastle and its implications for them. Newcastle were excluded from that meeting, which was extraordinary in itself. How often do 19 clubs convene to talk strategically about just one? The other clubs have worried about the potential for Newcastle’s uber-rich owners to strike commercial deals with companies in Saudi Arabia that could give them an advantage. And so, as the Guardian revealed, the clubs proposed the draft of a rule change that would temporarily ban what are called related party transactions – in other words, arrangements with businesses with which club owners are associated. Monday’s meeting, which mainly involved participants dialling in via conferencing software, was to review and vote on the amendment.

