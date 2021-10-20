CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: Premier League receiving legal advice over ban on clubs being sponsored by companies linked to owners

Cover picture for the articleThe Premier League are taking legal advice about whether their temporary ban on clubs agreeing sponsorship deals with companies linked to their...

Crystal Palace fan group SLAM Newcastle's Saudi-led owners with banner during draw between sides... as Holmesdale Fanatics condemn Premier League for 'choosing money over morals'

The Holmesdale Fanatics, a Crystal Palace fan group, have condemned Newcastle's recent takeover and displayed a banner in the stands during the match between the two sides. Palace and Newcastle played out a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park, as the visitors earned their first Premier League point of their new era, but it was off the pitch where the most notable action occurred.
Premier League Clubs Set To Refuse Doing Business With Newcastle United

Newcastle United have reportedly been dealt a major blow with Premier League clubs refusing to do business with them after the Saudi-backed takeover. There has been widespread opposition to the controversial £305million takeover which was completed last month, and the Daily Mail reports that Premier League clubs will refuse to do business with Newcastle in a bid to get the Magpies relegated to the Championship.
Who is the Premier League sponsored by?

The Premier League has long-term associations with several companies, but it hasn’t had a lead sponsor for the last five years. When the deal with Barclays expired at the end of the 2015-16 season, a decision was taken not to seek a replacement. Inspired by major American sporting competitions, such...
Premier League: 81% of players have received one Covid vaccine jab

Eighty one per cent of Premier League players have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the league said on Tuesday. The Premier League also confirmed that 68 per cent of players had received both jabs and are fully vaccinated. It is the first time the league have disclosed figures on vaccination rates following concerns that players had been resisting the vaccine. A report in late September said there were only seven clubs where more than half the players were fully vaccinated. England manager Gareth Southgate and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp have both recently urged players to get...
AP Source: EPL block on club sponsor deals linked to owners

English Premier League clubs have moved to prevent Newcastle immediately striking lucrative sponsorship deals with companies linked to its new Saudi ownership. Clubs held an emergency meeting to impose a freeze on any of them agreeing to commercial arrangements with businesses their owners are associated with. That’s according to a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press who spoke on condition of anonymity to confirm details of a report published by The Guardian. Premier League rivals are worried Newcastle will use friendly sponsorship deals with related parties to help it comply with financial fair play rules that are in place to prevent rich clubs from spending unchecked.
Premier League clubs v Newcastle: inside the stunning emergency vote

It was the follow-up to a special meeting that 19 of the clubs had last Tuesday, which was to discuss their concerns about the Saudi-led £305m takeover of Newcastle and its implications for them. Newcastle were excluded from that meeting, which was extraordinary in itself. How often do 19 clubs convene to talk strategically about just one? The other clubs have worried about the potential for Newcastle’s uber-rich owners to strike commercial deals with companies in Saudi Arabia that could give them an advantage. And so, as the Guardian revealed, the clubs proposed the draft of a rule change that would temporarily ban what are called related party transactions – in other words, arrangements with businesses with which club owners are associated. Monday’s meeting, which mainly involved participants dialling in via conferencing software, was to review and vote on the amendment.
