Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson was delighted with their 3-2 Champions League win at Atletico Madrid. Alisson was voted man-of-the-match on the night by UEFA's expert panel. He later said: "These are the kind of matches that a top player wants to play, a top team wants to play. It's always a tough place to come. Getting the victory here, three points is really important for me, for us and for the things that we want to achieve. We just need to focus a little bit more in the game because we know that we can improve.

UEFA ・ 9 DAYS AGO