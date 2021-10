MIAMISBURG, Ohio — Two student athletes from Miamisburg High School were recognized as the Week 9 Scholar Athletes of the Week for the southwest region. McKenzie Johnson plays volleyball and runs track and field for Miamisburg. She is a three-time captain on the volleyball team and two-time most-valuable player. She also has been the MVP for the track team. When not on the court or track, Johnson is a member of the National Honor Society and student government. She also is involved in Young Life and is a Viking Mentor.

MIAMISBURG, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO