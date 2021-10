Here’s something that’s, uh, safe to say: This prequel to Zack Snyder’s 2021 zombie flick Army of the Dead cracks us up. Starring and directed by Matthias Schweighöfer, the new comedic thrill ride serves as the origin story of his character, Dieter, the nebbishy German safecracker who helped Dave Bautista’s mercenary open a casino vault in summer’s Vegas-set hit (one of Netflix’s most-streamed movies of all time). “Zack was like, ‘Hey, why not do a prequel? What if you direct? And star? Would you do that?’” recalls Schweighöfer with a laugh. “And I was like, ‘OK…yeah?’ There is no use to saying no!”

