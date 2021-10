Close your eyes and tap your heels three times and you might end up at the Stebens Children’s Theatre opening night of their new show on Thursday. The Wizard of Oz is taking the stage, following the timeless tale of Dorothy and Toto as they travel through the Land of Oz. Along the way, they become friends with the brainless Scarecrow, the Tin Man without a heart, and the Cowardly Lion. As they band together, the Wizard of Oz asks them to bring him the broom of the Wicked Witch of the West to receive help from him.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO