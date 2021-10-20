CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Back 4 Blood Review

 9 days ago
It’s been quite awhile, and a long time coming but the style of Left 4 Dead has returned. In what’s essentially Left 4 Dead 3, Back 4 Blood delivers the expected coop zombie survival experience that I’ve been waiting a long time to once again enjoy. It’s not necessarily innovative in...

NME

‘Back 4 Blood’ update makes the game easier

Back 4 Blood developer Turtle Rock Studios has released a new hotfix to make the game’s campaign mode a bit easier. It’s only been out for a few days, but Back 4 Blood already has a bit of a reputation for being a pretty difficult game. Our own review of...
player.one

Back 4 Blood First Update Now Live

Back 4 Blood just received its first update yesterday, two days after its release. The patch brings a lot of balancing changes, especially to the Swarm. However, it doesn’t bring any new content. Some tweaks to the Campaign mode have been made as well. The update decreased the Roaming Special Spawn rate for all difficulties.
attackofthefanboy.com

Back 4 Blood: Is the Annual Pass Worth It?

Back 4 Blood offers an Annual Pass, but it is pricey which might leave you asking whether it is truly worth it. Developed by Turtle Rock Studios and released on the 12th of October 2021, Back 4 Blood is a first-person shooter that has you and your team loading up your guns and taking on a zombie infestation. The game serves as the spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead, but it brings enough newness to the table to make itself stand out. Although it is possible to complete the campaign solo, this is a title best played with a group of friends.
Digital Trends

Back 4 Blood’s card system explained

Cooperative zombie shooter games have been chasing the legendary formula of tense action, cooperation, and endless replayability of the Left 4 Dead games for over a decade now. Many have tried, and yet none have quite nailed that same feeling as teaming up with your buddies and running through one of those classic campaigns, even if it is for the 100th time. Back 4 Blood is unique from other imitators because the developer, Turtle Rock, is actually made up of the team that originally created Left 4 Dead all those years ago. Without being able to use the actual name, they decided to make the sequel they couldn’t before under a new, albeit clearly referential, name.
thenerdstash.com

Back 4 Blood: Does it Support Cross-Play?

Turtle Rock Studios’ new game Back 4 Blood is the new co-op zombie survival game akin to Left 4 Dead. Just like that game, being able to team up with your friends to slaughter the undead is the most fun you can get out of the game. When planning what system to get the game for, it is important to know if the title supports cross-play so that you know if there will be a console obstacle between you and your friends. This guide will tell you if Back 4 Blood supports cross-play.
IGN

Back 4 Blood: How to Unlock Characters & Cosmetics

Back 4 Blood is out now, letting you live out your zombie exterminating fantasy yet again. IGN is here to show you how to unlock all of the Cleaners, what they're all best for, and how to start unlocking their cosmetic items as well. Timestamps: 00:00 - Intro 00:06 - Unlock Every Character 00:25 - Character Ability Overview 01:48 - How to Unlock New Skins 02:14 - How to Unlock Supply Points If you want to see the best card loadouts or tips and tricks for surviving Back 4 Blood, head to our Wiki Guide. https://www.ign.com/wikis/back-4-blood.
dbltap.com

Back 4 Blood Card Builds: Best to Use

We’ve sorted out a complete list of the best cards to pick up and use in Back 4 Blood. We’ve focused on the utility of each card. That is to say—which cards will be the most useful in a variety of situations. Some cards may feature elements already covered by a teammate or the player, themselves, choosing a specific cleaner. In those situations where the composition just isn’t there—we’ve got you covered.
gamepur.com

How to enable or disable crossplay in Back 4 Blood

Crossplay is quickly becoming the norm for any online multiplayer game that can be played on multiple platforms. Developers are tearing down the walls that sectioned friends off from each other because they had a different box under their television. Back 4 Blood embraces crossplay and can be played with anyone on PC, PlayStation, or Xbox. Here is how to enable it.
Twinfinite

Back 4 Blood: How to Skip Cutscenes & Dialogue

Back 4 Blood, the spiritual successor to Valve’s popular Left 4 Dead series — which of course was left at just two games since Valve can’t count to three — has arrived and fans are digging into some classic cooperative zombie survival action. There’s also quite a bit of narrative content too, so if you’re here, you might be wondering how to skip cutscenes and dialogue in Back 4 Blood for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Here’s how you can do just that.
dbltap.com

How Many Supply Lines are in Back 4 Blood?

Anyone getting stuck into Back 4 Blood right now might be wondering just how many Supply Lines are in the game. Here's what you need to know. Supply Lines in Back 4 Blood are a system used to reward players with new cards and customization options. Through playing the game, players will earn Supply Points which can be spent to unlock lines of items at Fort Hope.
Digital Trends

How to get more copper in Back 4 Blood

If you’ve been making Back 4 Blood excursions with your teammates, you’re used to doing whatever it takes to survive. A core part of that strategy is finding the game’s signature currency, copper. You can use copper to purchase a variety of vital upgrades at vendor caches, from increasing your...
IGN

Back 4 Blood: The Ultimate Overpowered Melee Build

Back 4 Blood implements a card deck system where you can build your own set of cards that give your characters boosts and buffs to combat hordes of zombies. Here's the ultimate melee build for Holly that feels overpowered since it keeps you from running out of stamina, over heals you and your team, and keeps you from ever losing speed.
dbltap.com

Best Cards for Nightmare Difficulty in Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood's Nightmare difficulty is no joke. Here are the best cards to use in order to stand a chance. Players who fancy themselves a challenge might be tempted to dive into Back 4 Blood's Nightmare mode. Test it out a few times and you'll quickly realize that this mode does not hold its punches. There are a number of tactics you can emply, though, to maximize your chance of survival. Memorizing layouts, good communication (if you're playing with friends), and careful attachment selections are all important elements to master.
Gamerheadquarters

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Review

In what was one of the more surprising games that I’ve ever played, I absolutely loved Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. It was an absolute delight filled with glorious action, deep emotional beats and some gut wrenching scenes that came together for what was a perfect experience. This is an original story based on what I’d describe as more of a comic book influenced grouping.
dotesports.com

Back 4 Blood surpasses 6 million players

Back 4 Blood, the exciting first-person shooter that allows players to fight through hordes of zombies, has attracted over six million players. Back 4 Blood is a cooperative first-person shooter made by Turtle Rock, the developers behind the iconic Left 4 Dead series. Back 4 Blood is a spiritual successor to the original series and fans everywhere have enjoyed diving into the familiar gameplay. The game was released on Oct. 12 and has provided hours of exciting gameplay to millions of fans.
