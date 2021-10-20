NECA Unveils Totally Bodacious UNIVERSAL MONSTER x TMNT Crossover!

Halloween comes once a year, and toy company NECA have been making the most of it with a whole month of reveals in the lead up to All Hallows Eve. One of their latest offerings is a movie crossover that fans have wanted to see an official announcement about for a long time: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as classic Universal movie monsters. As with all of these toys, there will be a whole wave coming which is likely to include many of the greatest monsters from the old Universal horror movies of the 1930s and 1940s, but first in line is Raphael as Frankenstein's Monster.

