CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Oilers top Ducks as season-opening win streak hits 3 games

ABC News
ABC News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04bzBi_0cWdJXGu00

Leon Draisaitl had two goals and two assists and the Edmonton Oilers extended their season-opening winning streak to three games with a 6-5 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.

“You don’t want to give up five goals, ever,” Draisaitl said. “That means you have to scramble offensively to win a game. We don’t want to be a team like that. Obviously the two points are big, we needed that, but there are lots of things we can do better defensively.”

Zack Kassian added two goals, and Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard also scored for the Oilers (3-0-0).

“They can’t all be masterpieces,” Oilers head coach Dave Tippett said. “They can’t all be games where the coach walks out and says ‘That was great.’ It was good, we found a way to get two points.”

Kevin Shattenkirk and Sam Steel had two-goal games, and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored for the Ducks (2-2-0).

“I will say this, I’m proud of that group, back-to-back game playing against an elite team and the way we battled and stayed in it and kept coming back, never quit,” Ducks head coach Dallas Eakins said. “That’s a big step forward for us even though we didn’t get the points,”

Edmonton’s Mike Smith stopped 11 of 15 shots before leaving midway through the second period with an apparent injury. He was replaced by Mikko Koskinen, who had 20 saves in the win.

Anthony Stolarz stopped 31 of 36 shots for the Ducks, who were coming off a 3-2 overtime win against Calgary on Monday.

Anaheim grabbed a 1-0 lead five minutes into the first as Shattenkirk crept in and took a feed from Trevor Zegras, beating beat Smith up high.

Edmonton tied it four minutes later as Ryan Nugent-Hopkins sent a quick pass to Kassian at the side of the net and he directed it home before Stolarz was able to get back across.

The teams traded goals just 15 seconds apart with five minutes remaining in the opening period as Draisaitl sent McDavid in on a breakaway and he scored his fourth of the season. The Ducks got that back when Steel scored off a rebound.

Edmonton made it 3-2 on a two-man advantage with 30 seconds left in the period, as McDavid set up Draisaitl for his first of the season and the 200th goal of his NHL career.

Anaheim drew even nine minutes into the middle period when Ryan Getzlaf made a nice long pass to Deslauriers for the goal.

The Ducks then took the lead just over a minute later as Steel beat Smith for his second goal in his first game of the season.

Smith appeared to be injured shortly thereafter. He left for the dressing room and was replaced in net by Koskinen.

Edmonton tied the game just over five minutes into the third period when Kassian tipped home his second of the game on the power play.

The Oilers regained the lead midway through the third on a fluke goal as Bouchard swatted at the puck in the corner and it somehow went off of Stolarz’s pad and into the net.

“I honestly still don’t know how it went in, but I will take it,” Bouchard said.

Edmonton got a key goal with a minute left when Draisaitl scored into an empty net. Shattenkirk scored his second of the night with 19 seconds left to pull Anaheim back to within one, but the Ducks couldn’t complete the late comeback.

NOTES: Anaheim was without forwards Mason McTavish (lower body) and Max Jones (upper body), both injured in Monday’s game in Calgary.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Game three of a four-game trip at Winnipeg on Thursday.

Oilers: At Arizona on Thursday.

———

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Liveblog: Ducks take down Jets in season opener

The Anaheim Ducks played a Canadian team for the first time since early 2020, as the Winnipeg Jets visited Orange County last night. Mason McTavish was a surprise lineup plug-in, as it looked like he was set to be a healthy scratch, however, Max Jones came down with a non-COVID-related illness, which allowed the young winger to slot into the line up.
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

JONES: A win is a win as Oilers start season off on right foot

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The official opening of the ‘Connor McDavid-Leon Draisaitl Stanley Cup Window’ Wednesday was an occasion where maybe fans expected to see statement games in a dozen different directions. The Dynamic Duo. The power play. The penalty killing. The faceoffs....
NHL
sacramentosun.com

Wild clip Ducks in final seconds to win season opener

Marcus Foligno scored the tiebreaking goal with 7.2 seconds left in regulation, and the Minnesota Wild opened their season with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks in Anaheim, Calif., on Friday night. Minnesota pressured Anaheim goaltender Anthony Stolarz all night, and he came up big more often than not...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
NHL

Foligno scores with eight seconds left, Wild top Ducks in season opener

ANAHEIM -- Marcus Foligno scored off a rebound with eight seconds left in the third period to lift the Minnesota Wild to a 2-1 season-opening win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday. Foligno spun and scored on a backhand after Ducks goalie Anthony Stolarz made a save...
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Ducks

COMING SOON - OILERS TODAY | Pre-Game vs. ANA. You can watch Tuesday's game on Sportsnet One at 7:00 PM MT. News and notes from Monday, including Oilers roster moves as well as Gene Principe's recount of an entertaining opening week in Oil Country. PRE-GAME REPORT. EDMONTON, AB - Check...
NHL
Yardbarker

6 Takeaways From Oilers’ See-Saw Win Over Young Ducks

The Edmonton Oilers improve to a perfect 3-0 at home and on the season in a high-scoring, back-and-forth game with the Anaheim Ducks. Rogers Place is looking tougher and tougher for teams to come into and play with how the Oilers have performed so far in front of a home crowd that has been longing to come together and cheer their team on.
NHL
Reuters

Oilers emerge with high-scoring win over Ducks

Leon Draisaitl had two goals and two assists to help the Edmonton Oilers earn a 6-5 win against the visiting Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Zack Kassian also scored twice, Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists and Evan Bouchard added a goal and assist for the Oilers, who have won their first three games.
HOCKEY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Tippett
Person
Kevin Shattenkirk
Person
Ryan Getzlaf
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Nicolas Deslauriers
Person
Evan Bouchard
Person
Dallas Eakins
Person
Zack Kassian
Person
Sam Steel
Person
Trevor Zegras
Person
Leon Draisaitl
Person
Mikko Koskinen
Yardbarker

Flyers End Oilers’ Undefeated Streak; Win 5-3

The Philadelphia Flyers visited the Edmonton Oilers tonight. Did they earn the underdog victory, becoming the one in 5-1-0? Tonight was a story of two defenses. Was the Edmonton Oilers defense dominant as advertised? Were the Philadelphia Flyers better than how the homestand unfolded?. The Oilers have elite special teams....
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Anaheim Ducks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
Anaheim Ducks
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
985thesportshub.com

Bruins’ Nick Foligno happy to finally be on good side of Brad Marchand feud

Nick Foligno knows as well as anyone how much of a pain in the ass Brad Marchand can be as an opponent. So the Bruins winger is glad to finally have Marchand on his side. Foligno had an amusing take on his new teammate in an interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher and Rich on Thursday. Foligno has something of a history with Marchand going back to his time with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He delivered a huge hit on Marchand in a 2018 game, and the two had their share of post-whistle scrums in the 2019 Bruins-Jackets playoff series.
NHL
letsgobruins.net

A Big Clue Jack Eichel Being Traded To Bruins?

The Boston Bruins confirmed during the offseason that they're still in win now mode and they might have a blockbuster coming. We all know that Jack Eichel has played his final game in a Buffalo Sabres uniform as he's requested a trade and his captaincy was stripped away. There's been...
NHL
ABC News

ABC News

433K+
Followers
110K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy