Volleyball roundup: Denton outlasts Justin Northwest in five-set battle

JUSTIN — Looking to keep a hold of the third seed in District 6-5A standings, Denton picked up a huge five-set win over Justin Northwest on Tuesday night. The Lady Broncos won 25-22 23-25, 25-18, 15-25, 15-10.

Lauren Perry was one of three players with double-digit kills, leading the way with 21 on the night. Tessa Gerwig and Taryn Morris added 15 and 11, respectively. Abby Folsom dished out 44 assists to go along with four kills and two aces.

Denton (27-13, district 8-4) got six players to contribute with double-digit digs in the match, led by Valerie Pena with 23, Folsom with 19 and Katelyn Thomas with 18. Perry and Jesee Pancoast each had 14 and Gerwig had 10.

Denton stays a game ahead of Grapevine with two games left on the schedule, including a matchup with Birdville on Friday at home.

Colleyville Heritage d. Ryan

COLLEYVILLE — Ryan dropped its fourth straight decision with Tuesday’s setback to district-leading Colleyville Heritage, which won 25-11, 25-10, 25-16.

Halli Keese led Ryan (24-20, 2-10 District 6-5A) with nine kills, followed by Darla Crow with five. Kanisia Haley had a team-high 11 assists, and Shian Blacksher added eight.

On defense, KK Haley had 20 digs on the night, while Keese added seven and Blacksher chipped in with six.

Ryan has its last home match of the season Friday when takes on Lake Dallas.

Callisburg d. Ponder

PONDER — Looking to find its way back into the playoff picture, Ponder fell 21-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-21 to Callisburg on Tuesday night.

Skye Gill led Ponder (17-24, 5-7 District 10-3A) with 10 kills, followed by Sophia Vargas with eight and Olivia Todd with seven.

On defense, Kaelyn McWilliams had 29 digs and Jasmine Taylor added 22. Gill chipped in with six digs of her own.

Sitting in fifth place in the district standings, Ponder must win out and get some help with Pilot Point losses to clinch a playoff spot. Ponder is on the road on Friday to play Paradise.