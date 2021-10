Emma Raducanu is hoping to delay visiting her grandmother for a few more days as she looks to build on her first WTA Tour win at the Transylvanian Open.The 18-year-old, who is already a grand slam champion after her stunning success at the US Open last month, broke her duck on the main women’s tour on Tuesday as she beat Polona Hercog in Cluj Raducanu’s father, who is travelling with his daughter this week, is Romanian and the plan is to go and visit his family in Bucharest after her run at the tournament ends.She is hoping that will not...

