CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Trial over killing of HIV activist begins in Greece

By Aris MESSINIS, HÃ©lÃ¨ne COLLIOPOULOU, LOUISA GOULIAMAKI
AFP
AFP
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sHq7t_0cWczkE800
A Facebook group, Justice for Zackie, has called for a demonstration outside the Athens courthouse on the first day of the trial /AFP

Three years after a prominent Greek-American HIV activist was beaten to death in Athens, six people will appear in court on Wednesday in what Greece's LGBTQ community sees as an important trial for gay rights in the country.

The six defendants -- including four police officers -- face up to 10 years in prison for the violent death of 33-year-old Zacharias Kostopoulos on September 21, 2018 in a rundown part of central Athens.

The long-awaited trial had barely started in October 2020 when it was interrupted by procedural issues related to anti-coronavirus measures.

Kostopoulos, known by his artistic name "Zak / Zackie Oh", was an HIV-positive drag queen and advocate for the rights of LGBTQ and other HIV-positive people.

According to a video posted on social media at the time, he was first beaten by two men, including the owner of a jewellery store in which Kostopoulos had found himself locked in circumstances that are not clear.

Disoriented, he attempted to escape by smashing through the glass storefront, cutting himself and suffering kicks to the head from the owner and a neighbour.

Believing him to be a burglar, police officers arriving at the scene also beat and handcuffed him as he lay bleeding on the pavement, the video showed.

He was pronounced dead a few hours later at the hospital.

- 'Lynching' -

According to the autopsy report, Kostopoulos suffered "an ischaemic myocardial infarction (heart failure) following serious injuries," his family's lawyer Anna Paparoussou told AFP.

"After three years, this trial must demonstrate to the victim's family and to society what justice really means," Paparoussou said, denouncing the fact that the defendants were "still roaming free".

All six men face the same charge of causing "fatal bodily harm", but Kostopoulos' family wants the men to be charged with homicide.

The trial is set to start at 9:00 am (0600 GMT) before a panel of three judges and four jury members.

A Facebook group, Justice for Zackie, has called for a demonstration outside the courthouse on the first day of the trial.

After his death, a book titled "Zak / Zackie Oh" was published, drawing on Kostopoulos' personal texts and images, which contrasted his introverted private life with his extravagant drag queen alter ego.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DcPCL_0cWczkE800
Amnesty International described Kostopoulos' death as a "lynching" and "assassination" /AFP

Amnesty International described Kostopoulos' death as a "lynching" and "assassination" and pointed to homophobic bias in some of the early Greek media reports about the case.

And in a statement Tuesday, Amnesty denounced the "stigmatisation, the prejudice and the hateful rhetoric" with which Kostopoulos and his family "have often been confronted, even after Zak's death".

Homophobic attacks are not uncommon in Greece, where the powerful Greek Orthodox Church officially disapproves of homosexual relations and the civil union of same-sex couples was only approved by parliament in 2015.

Defence attorneys for the police argue that the charge of mortal injury is different to actual murder.

Petty crime is rife in the area where the killing occurred, and the jewellery store owner later claimed he had already been burgled three times in the past, and thought Kostopoulos was armed.

"I did it out of outrage... I didn't want the boy to die, I have children his age," he said in early testimony, according to media reports.

The police officers' legal team previously included former far-right politician, Thanos Plevris, who is the son of a prominent Greek Holocaust denier and was appointed as minister for health a few weeks ago.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Haitian police receive proof that hostages are alive

Haitian police have received proof that 16 Americans and a Canadian abducted by a gang are alive, a police source said Thursday. The missionaries and family members were abducted October 16 while returning from an orphanage in an area east of the capital Port-au-Prince controlled by one of Haiti's most powerful crime gangs. "We have proof that all the hostages are alive," a source with the National Police told AFP without saying what kind of proof it was or when it was received. The police said negotiations with the kidnappers for the release of the hostages are under way and several FBI agents in Haiti are helping with the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Atlanta

Jury Selection Begins In The Killing Of Ahmaud Arbery Trial

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10/CNN) – The three men accused of chasing down and killing Ahmaud Arbery are set to stand trial for murder in Brunswick this week in a case thick with issues of racism, self-defense and cellphone video. Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. are charged with malice and felony murder and have pleaded not guilty. They also face charges of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. Jury selection in their state trial began Monday in a Glynn County courtroom, where the three defendants sat next to their own counsel. According...
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiv#Assassination#Amnesty International#Attorneys#Justice#Greek American#Lgbtq Community#Lynching
BBC

Ahmaud Arbery: Trial over black jogger's death begins

Jury selection has begun for the trial of three men in the fatal shooting of a US black jogger last year. Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and their neighbour William Bryan are accused of confronting and murdering Ahmaud Arbery, 25. Footage from the incident on 23 February 2020 in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

US dismisses Assange suicide risk in extradition appeal

The United States urged two senior British judges on Wednesday to clear the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and reject a lower court's ruling that he is a suicide risk. Washington also assured the High Court in London that it would not hold the Australian in isolation in a US "supermax" prison, as it sought to sideline several factors cited in the previous decision blocking his extradition. The US government wants to place Assange on trial for espionage on charges that could jail him for up to 175 years -- though its legal team claims his sentence is difficult to estimate and could be far less. A UK district court judge in January blocked its extradition request on the grounds that Assange was at serious risk of suicide, and that his mental health would probably deteriorate in the US penal system.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Russia rights group sees political prisoners soar

The number of political prisoners in Russia has risen sharply this year in a trend that recalls late Soviet-era repression, Russia's leading rights group Memorial said on Wednesday. Lev Ponomaryov, one of Russia's most respected rights activists, said the Jehovah's Witnesses had become targets of "mass repression" in Russia.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Greece
AFP

Vomiting, convulsions as convicted murderer put to death in US

A convicted murderer vomited and experienced convulsions as he was executed by lethal injection in the US state of Oklahoma on Thursday, witnesses said. Journalists who witnessed the execution said at a press conference that Grant had vomited and experienced full body convulsions about two dozen times before he was pronounced dead.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Vatican cancels live TV broadcast of Biden greeting pope

ROME (AP) — The Vatican on Thursday abruptly canceled the planned live broadcast of U.S. President Joe Biden meeting Pope Francis, the latest restriction to media coverage of the Holy See that sparked complaints from White House- and Vatican-accredited journalists. The live broadcast of Biden’s Friday visit was trimmed to...
POTUS
AFP

US issues first passport with 'X' gender

The United States on Wednesday announced its first passport with "X" for gender, a landmark step for people outside the binary male or female categories. The State Department said it had issued a first passport with "X" for gender and would make the option routinely available by early 2022 both for passports and birth certificates of Americans abroad. "I want to reiterate, on the occasion of this passport issuance, the Department of State's commitment to promoting the freedom, dignity, and equality of all people -- including LGBTQI+ persons," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had promised to address the issue in June but said that there were technological hurdles that needed to be addressed.
POLITICS
AFP

Saudi releases Shiite ex-death row prisoner al-Nimr: rights group

Ali al-Nimr, a Saudi from the Shiite minority who received a death sentence that was later commuted, was released on Wednesday after years in prison for taking part in anti-government protests. "Ali al-Nimr, a young man detained since 2012 for participating in protests when he was a child, and who previously faced a death sentence, has been released today," ALQST for Human Rights said on Twitter. Also on Twitter, his sister said that, "after ten years, my brother is free, thank God". Ali al-Nimr is a nephew of Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr who was executed by Saudi Arabia in 2016, leading to a rupture of diplomatic relations between Riyadh and Tehran.
ADVOCACY
Reuters

EU urges Israel to stop settlement construction after new tenders

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The European Union on Monday called on Israel to halt settlement construction and not go ahead with tenders for about 1,300 new settlement homes in the occupied West Bank that were announced over the weekend. "Settlements are illegal under international law and constitute a major obstacle...
MIDDLE EAST
NewsTimes

Abortion supporters ask Oklahoma court to put 3 laws on hold

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Reproductive rights supporters have filed an appeal asking the Oklahoma Supreme Court to put three anti-abortion laws on hold, including restrictions on medication-induced abortions. The appeal Wednesday comes after District Judge Cindy Truong said she would allow the laws to take effect Nov. 1, pending the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The 74

Partisan Feud Pits Members’ Safety Against Parents’ Free Speech Rights

During her first few years as a school board member in suburban Pennsylvania, Christine Toy-Dragoni grew accustomed to the persistent scorn of upset parents. It wasn’t until recently, however, that people accused her of being a treasonous pedophile who should get raped by undocumented immigrants. “You better grow eyes in the back of your head,” […]
POLITICS
AFP

US reaches $88 mn settlement with Black victims of white supremacist

The Justice Department announced an $88 million settlement on Thursday with victims of a white supremacist who shot dead nine Black churchgoers in South Carolina in 2015. The settlement stems from allegations that the FBI was negligent when it failed to prohibit the sale of a gun by a licensed firearms dealer to the shooter, Dylan Roof, the Justice Department said. Roof, 27, a self-proclaimed white supremacist, is facing the death penalty for the massacre at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston. "The mass shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church was a horrific hate crime that caused immeasurable suffering for the families of the victims and the survivors," Attorney General Merrick Garland said, announcing the settlement.
CHARLESTON, SC
AFP

AFP

27K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy