The 2021 MLB playoffs are down to four teams after the Los Angeles Dodgersadvanced in a thrilling Game 5 on Thursday night. Now that the Dodgers-Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox-Houston Astros matchups are set, it's time for some predictions. We asked our MLB experts to weigh in on who will move on to the World Series, which players will earn LCS MVP honors, the themes we'll all be taking about in the next week and explain why their initial MLB postseason predictions are still in play -- or went very wrong.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO