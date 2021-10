The Boston Red Sox meet the Houston Astros in a key Game 3 matchup of their 2021 American League Championship Series on Monday at Boston. The Red Sox evened the series at 1-1 with a 9-5 win at Houston on Saturday. The Astros (95-67), who won the AL West, are looking to advance to their third World Series in five years. The Red Sox (90-72), who earned a wild card spot after finishing tied for second in the AL East, are looking to earn their fifth trip to the World Series since 2004 and second time in four years.

