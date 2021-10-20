CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

US Federal agents looking into suspicious package amid bomb threat at Labor department:

neworleanssun.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], October 20 (ANI/Sputnik): US federal agents are looking into a suspicious package possibly linked to an ongoing bomb threat at...

www.neworleanssun.com

Comments / 0

Related
eturbonews.com

US Capitol complex evacuated due to the bomb threat

The bomb threat was reported around 10 a.m. at the HHS Humphrey Building in the 200 block of Independence Avenue in downtown D.C. That building was evacuated. Six roads around US Capitol and the Department of Health in Washington, DC were closed today. HHS Humphrey Building has been evacuated on...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Washington State
22 WSBT

Suspicious package reported at Grant Federal Courthouse in South Bend

A suspicious package was reported at the Grant Federal Courthouse in downtown South Bend this afternoon. Several members of the South Bend Police bomb squad were seen in an alley behind the courthouse. Neither federal officials nor South Bend Police would confirm anything information about what was found.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Portsmouth Daily Times

Suspicious package cleared after investigation

SOUTH SHORE — At approximately 2:06 p.m. on October 27, 2021, emergency service authorities were called to the MarkWest plant in South Shore due to a suspicious package being found on a barge. Due to similar incidents occurring around the region and the package being unidentifiable, site officials and emergency...
SOUTH SHORE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bomb Threat#Ani Sputnik#Capitol Police#The Labor Department#Louisiana Avenue Nw#Axios
thelcn.com

UPDATE: Suspicious package prompts evacuation of Geneseo Walmart

A suspicious package found at the Geneseo Walmart led to the store being evacuated for some time Sunday afternoon before police and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad determined the package was not hazardous. Customers were asked to leave the store around 12:45 p.m. The scene was reported clear...
GENESEO, NY
The Independent

Suspicious package sent to Rep Ilhan Omar carried threatening note ‘the patriarchy will rise again’

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar was reportedly sent a strange and threatening package in the mail on Tuesday, prompting a police response.According to Ms Omar, someone sent a package to her office that contained a "suspicious substance" and threatening note. "The Patriarchy will rise again. Merry f****** Christmas," the note read. Ms Omar said that the authorities were notified and that she and her team were unharmed. "Everyone on our team is okay. We reported the package to Capitol Police and they determined it to be safe," she wrote. Politico reported that the US Capitol Police responded to the scene and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WFMZ-TV Online

Bomb squad called to North Catasauqua for 'suspicious device'

N. CATASAUQUA, Pa. - The bomb squad was out in North Catasauqua on Monday after a suspicious device shut down a portion of a street for several hours. Authorities were on scene for several hours before clearing the scene. What neighbors call a relatively safe street in North Catasauqua was...
CATASAUQUA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Standard-Examiner

Federal charge filed against man in Centerville credit union bomb threat, robbery

U.S. prosecutors have charged Samuel Atchley with bank robbery in the bomb threat and holdup of a Centerville credit union last week. Atchley, 29, allegedly told a teller at the Mountain America Credit Union branch in the 12:20 p.m. Oct. 15 incident that two men had strapped a bomb to him, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in charging documents. The prosecutors followed up Monday with a request in U.S. District Court that Atchley stay jailed pending trial because of the violent nature of the crime.
CENTERVILLE, UT
veronews.com

Suspicious packages wash ashore Tuesday throughout IRC

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A series of suspicious packages washed shore at different beaches throughout the county Tuesday, prompting an increase of deputies at the shorelines, officials said. The packages were spotted at Round Island Beach Park, the beach near John’s Island complex and Golden Sands Park, Indian River County...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Express-Star

Blanchard Police Department confirms suspicious death

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has been called to investigate a death in the Blanchard area. On Saturday, the Blanchard Police Department confirmed the death as suspicious. In a statement, the Chief of Police said a reporting party called about a deceased person on Friday. Officers were dispatched...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy