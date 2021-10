One TikTok user is looking for some justice for Batman and Robin star Alicia Silverstone. @foreversymone posted her video wondering what was going on with the media back near the DC Comics movie release. A ton of pieces fixated on Silverstone's weight and one even name-dropped Babe the Pig. So, when the actress caught wind of the video, she did a duet with her fan. The Clueless star has addressed that moment in her life numerous times in the past. Once with The Guardian back in 2020 and even before that. It looks a bit bad in retrospect to have dialed up all this attention and younger fans had no idea this even happened. (Also worth noting is the TikTokker's diffusion of any other debates surrounding Batman and Robin before they even get off the ground.) In the video, she lays out some of the strangeness at play.

