The Sacramento Kings seem to have given up on former No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley III. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski received a statement from Bagley's manager Jeff Schwartz, who said the Kings have informed his client that he will not be a part of the opening-night rotation. Schwartz went on to express his displeasure with the Kings organization for not trading Bagley at last year's trade deadline or over the summer.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO