Pistons rule out Cade Cunningham for opener against Bulls

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) — Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham has been ruled out of the...

ClutchPoints

Real reason why Cade Cunningham is still not playing for Pistons, per Dwane Casey

The Detroit Pistons are still waiting to see their prized rookie Cade Cunningham make his debut, but fans shouldn’t expect to see him in the next couple games or so. Cunningham would have already played by now if it’s up to him, but as Pistons head coach Dwane Casey said, he is not yet at 100 percent. In fact, there are times he is still feeling sore whenever he makes certain movements.
NBA
Detroit Bad Boys

Troy Weaver: Cade Cunningham could miss road trip, make debut Oct. 30 against Magic

Already ruled out for tonight’s season-opener against the Chicago Bulls, prized No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham could also miss the team’s three-game road trip, according to Detroit Pistons general manager Troy Weaver. Cunningham suffered an ankle injury in training camp that forced him to miss all of preseason, and the...
NBA
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Would you eat this vegan Cade Cunningham sandwich?

There are a lot of things that set rookie Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons apart from other first-year players in the NBA. Though he has yet to step on the court in the regular season, Cade has the stuff of a superstar and has brought excitement back to the Detroit sports’ scene.
NBA
numberfire.com

Detroit's Cade Cunningham (ankle) ruled out on Wednesday

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's contest against the Chicago Bulls. Cunningham will be unable to make his NBA debut on Wednesday after Detroit's star rookie suffered a recent right ankle sprain. Expect Jerami Grant to lead Detroit's offense against the Bulls while Josh Jackson could see more minutes at the guard positions.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Cade Cunningham: Pistons Locker Room Culture More Important Than Rookie of Year Award

Cade Cunningham thinks the Rookie of the Year award is his to lose, but it's secondary to the goals he's trying to accomplish on a team level. "If I can get the NBA Rookie of the Year trophy, obviously I’d love to have it. I was the No. 1 pick. That award is something that is mine to go get," Cunningham told Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated. "I’m definitely going to attack the game. I’m definitely going to do what I do. But regardless, it’s a trophy. So I feel what I could build in that locker room is going to mean a lot more to me and worth a lot more than whatever hardware I can get. That’s just an individual award."
NBA
ClutchPoints

Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham’s status to start season in serious doubt

Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham hasn’t exactly gotten off to the best start to begin his NBA career. He suffered an ankle injury in training camp that kept him sidelined for the entire preseason and it appears his status for the season opener is in serious doubt as well. Via Omari Sankofa II of The Detroit Free Press:
NBA
RealGM

Pistons Unsure When Cade Cunningham Will Return From Ankle Injury

The Detroit Pistons still don't have an expectation for when Cade Cunningham will be healthy enough to make his NBA regular season debut. Cunningham is recovering from a sprained ankle. "He practiced with (the Motor City Cruise) all week," said Dwane Casey. "He's going to practice with us [Friday]. There's...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Cade Cunningham Removed from Pistons Injury Report, Could Make NBA Debut vs. Magic

Cade Cunningham appears to be on the verge of making his NBA debut. Per James Edwards III of The Athletic, Cunningham isn't listed on the Detroit Pistons' injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic. Cunningham has so far missed the entire preseason and first four games of...
NBA
