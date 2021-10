Legendary New York Islanders forward Mike Bossy revealed on Tuesday that he's stepping away from his role with TVA Sports to battle lung cancer. "Today, it's with great sorrow that I must take myself off your screens for an obligatory break," Bossy wrote. "A necessary pause during which I'll receive treatment for lung cancer. It's 1-0 for now, but I haven't said my last word."

