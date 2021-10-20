CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Edward R. "Rick" Farthing (1949 - 2021)

By By Mike Sigov / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wTZx4_0cWcRz4p00

Edward R. "Rick" Farthing, who owned and operated insurance, investment, and real estate businesses in South Toledo, died Oct. 8 at his Holland home. He was 72.

The family did not report a cause of death.

Mr. Farthing owned and operated Insurance Solutions of Northwest Ohio, selling property, casualty, and life insurance from the company's inception in 2004 until his death.

He also owned and operated Edward Farthing Investments, a mutual-funds investment company, for the past few years, and since 2008 he also owned J&R Rentals LLC, renting out homes.

Sandra Farthing, his wife of 41 years, said he was a strong-willed businessman and a positive person, all of which helped him carry his businesses through a recession and a pandemic.

“He just persevered … he was very motivated,” Mrs. Farthing said.

Mr. Farthing, she said, was a happy and a very honest man who raised his children to share his values and liked to spend time with his family, especially with his grandchildren.

Born April 13, 1949 in Toledo to Dolores and Edward Willet, he graduated Anthony Wayne High School in 1967 and later was an aircraft mechanic in the Air Force Reserve for about six years.

Mr. Farthing then went to Bowling Green State University part-time, graduating in 1980 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He worked for Hertz for a time while he was in college, before entering the insurance business.

In his free time, Mr. Farthing enjoyed playing chess, bridge, hunting, and fishing. He was a member of Toledo Bridge Club.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Dolores Willet; stepfather, Rodney Farthing, Sr., and stepmother, Wilma Willet.

Surviving are his wife, Sandra Shaffer; son, Jonathan Farthing; father, Edward Willet; brothers, Gary, Rodney, and Douglas Farthing; sisters, Shelly Kessler and Jamie Willet, and three grandchildren.

Visitation will be Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St. Maumee. Funerals services will be private.

The family suggests tributes to the American Heart Association.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Blade

Martha Baldoni (1929-2021)

Martha Baldoni, the only woman to serve as Perrysburg’s mayor and a former city council president whose commitment to community preceded and followed her tenure in elective office, died Monday in her Perrysburg home. She was 92.
PERRYSBURG, OH
The Blade

Andrea M. Weilacher (1978-2021)

Andrea M. Weilacher, an educator who encouraged students to realize the possibilities she saw in them, died Thursday in ProMedica Toledo Hospital. She was 43. She had a short illness, her husband, Tyler Weilacher, said, and her death was unexpected.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Special Events: Count Krumnow's Tombstone Derby is back in Elmore

Count Krumnow's Tombstone Derby is back on Saturday in Elmore. The Elmore Historical Society is behind the quirky event for Halloween, which is now in its 16th year. It's set to include costume contests for children and pets, a “cadaver toss” and “pumpkin chunking” contest, and a parade, derby and other opportunities to check out participating motorized caskets, among other themed activities. A full schedule is available online.
ELMORE, OH
The Blade

George Ronald Royer (1936 - 2021)

George Ronald Royer, a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, longtime Toledo lawyer, and Republican politician who was a former chairman of the Sylvania Township Board of Trustees and a former TARTA trustee, died Oct. 17 at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. He was 85.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
Obituaries
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Toledo, OH
City
Holland, OH
The Blade

Daily Log: 10/27

Ashley Ray and Daniel Geiser, Toledo, girl, Oct. 25. Jamie Rhonehouse, Holland, girl, Oct. 26. Marissa Cockerill, Toledo, boy, Oct. 26. Alyssa Pauly and Zach Davidson, Temperance, boy, Oct. 25.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
506K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy