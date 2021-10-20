Edward R. "Rick" Farthing (1949 - 2021)

Edward R. "Rick" Farthing, who owned and operated insurance, investment, and real estate businesses in South Toledo, died Oct. 8 at his Holland home. He was 72.

The family did not report a cause of death.

Mr. Farthing owned and operated Insurance Solutions of Northwest Ohio, selling property, casualty, and life insurance from the company's inception in 2004 until his death.

He also owned and operated Edward Farthing Investments, a mutual-funds investment company, for the past few years, and since 2008 he also owned J&R Rentals LLC, renting out homes.

Sandra Farthing, his wife of 41 years, said he was a strong-willed businessman and a positive person, all of which helped him carry his businesses through a recession and a pandemic.

“He just persevered … he was very motivated,” Mrs. Farthing said.

Mr. Farthing, she said, was a happy and a very honest man who raised his children to share his values and liked to spend time with his family, especially with his grandchildren.

Born April 13, 1949 in Toledo to Dolores and Edward Willet, he graduated Anthony Wayne High School in 1967 and later was an aircraft mechanic in the Air Force Reserve for about six years.

Mr. Farthing then went to Bowling Green State University part-time, graduating in 1980 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He worked for Hertz for a time while he was in college, before entering the insurance business.

In his free time, Mr. Farthing enjoyed playing chess, bridge, hunting, and fishing. He was a member of Toledo Bridge Club.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Dolores Willet; stepfather, Rodney Farthing, Sr., and stepmother, Wilma Willet.

Surviving are his wife, Sandra Shaffer; son, Jonathan Farthing; father, Edward Willet; brothers, Gary, Rodney, and Douglas Farthing; sisters, Shelly Kessler and Jamie Willet, and three grandchildren.

Visitation will be Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St. Maumee. Funerals services will be private.

The family suggests tributes to the American Heart Association.