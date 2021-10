The Florida State Board of Education (BOE), in an order that formalizes the findings in the October 7 BOE meeting, has notified the School Board of Alachua County (SBAC) that it has 48 hours from receipt of the order to document compliance with the state’s emergency rules regarding parental opt-out of masks in schools and quarantine policies. If the school board does not document compliance by then, the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) is ordered to begin withholding funds, on a monthly basis, in an amount equal to 1/12 of the total annual compensation of the school board “as an initial step.” The school district “may not permit the reduction of funds based upon this order to impact student services or teacher pay.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO