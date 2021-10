Oklahoma State will learn much about where its program stands now that Cade Cunningham is in Detroit after being the top pick in the 2021 NBA draft. “I don’t know if we’ll be better than last year’s team if you just look at the talent because we do not have the No. 1 pick on our team anymore," Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said. "But we have some other guys that will have another chance to maybe make it at that level of basketball. When you have multiple guys like that, you get your guys to buy into each other, it gives you a chance.”

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO