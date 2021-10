Malden High’s Field Hockey team rushes into the fall season after a 3-1 year. Increasing in size by 13 new players and 4 captains, the field hockey team hopes to show what they are made of. Assistant Coach Tiffany Cane says that “[the team] has daily practices. [The coaches] constantly pressure and challenge [the players and] always expect better and better every day. [She] thinks the kids are starting to see that as [they] win more and more games, their confidence levels are growing, which is also helping with [their] skills in the long run”.

MALDEN, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO