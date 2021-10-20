CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stars have lived on the border of almost winning and losing — a trend they’re already continuing

By Matthew DeFranks
Dallas News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — Maybe this is just how it goes for the Stars. Low-scoring? Check. Good goaltending? Check. Tight game? Check. Maybe the Stars will have to get used to more games like Tuesday’s 2-1 shootout win in Pittsburgh, which sent Dallas back home after a season-opening four-game road trip with a...

