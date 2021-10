NEWCASTLE, Colo. — For the second year in a row both the Alamosa boys and girls have punched their ticket to the 3A Cross-Country State Finals with first-place finishes as a team in the regional qualifiers. The girls were led by sophomore Sarah DeLaCerda who finished first overall in 3A Region 1 on Friday with a time of 19:18.20. The next four Alamosa runners - Autumn McQuitty, Elizabeth McQuitty, Madeline Castillo and Lia Castillo all finished in the top ten. The Mean Moose Girl’s team score of 31 was good enough for their second regional title in as many years.

ALAMOSA, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO