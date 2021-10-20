Preview: Wizards tip season Wednesday night in Toronto

A new NBA season is here, but the Washington Wizards are still stuck. They’ve hired a new coach with a name that inspires nostalgia but one who also comes with his own bona fides as a defensive-minded leader. The front office spent the offseason making clever maneuvers, turning over the roster by acquiring a younger batch of pieces around its lone star. And that star of theirs, Bradley Beal, has financial motivations to make his 10th season in Washington his best yet. Still, forward momentum is missing — and has been for well over 40 years — as the franchise remains stuck on a treadmill to nowhere.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO