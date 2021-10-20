CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Preview: Wizards tip season Wednesday night in Toronto

By Official Site of the Wizards
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScotiabank Arena | 7:30 p.m. | TV: NBCSW | Radio: 980 AM & Wizards App. The Wizards take on the Raptors at 7:30 p.m. at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night, their first game...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

The Washington Wizards are set to begin another season of meh

A new NBA season is here, but the Washington Wizards are still stuck. They’ve hired a new coach with a name that inspires nostalgia but one who also comes with his own bona fides as a defensive-minded leader. The front office spent the offseason making clever maneuvers, turning over the roster by acquiring a younger batch of pieces around its lone star. And that star of theirs, Bradley Beal, has financial motivations to make his 10th season in Washington his best yet. Still, forward momentum is missing — and has been for well over 40 years — as the franchise remains stuck on a treadmill to nowhere.
NBA
Bullets Forever

Wizards at Nets preview: Washington faces Brooklyn on the road

Wizards: Bradley Beal (Knee, Day-to-day); Cassius Winston (Hamstring, Day-to-day); Rui Hachimura (Non-Injury Related, Out); Anthony Gil (Calf, Day-to-day); Thomas Bryant (Knee, Out) Nets: Kyrie Irving (NYC coronavirus vaccine mandate, Out) Pregame Notes. The Washington Wizards (2-0) are off to a great start, winning their first two games. Even without Bradley...
NBA
chatsports.com

Preview: Wizards face Knicks Friday in preseason finale

GAME INFO: Madison Square Garden | 7 p.m. | TV: NBCSW | Radio: 980 AM & Wizards App. The Wizards close out their four-game preseason slate on Friday night, taking on the Knicks at 7 p.m. at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Wizards are coming off a loss to the Raptors in which Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope combined to hit 11 threes while the Knicks are looking to finish the preseason with a perfect 4-0 record.
NBA
NBC Sports

Beal appears fine for Wizards' season-opener

Despite suffering a bad bruise on his right knee that led to significant swelling in the Wizards' final preseason game on Friday, Bradley Beal is on track to play in their regular season opener against the Toronto Raptors. Beal described it as an injury he initially didn't even realize had...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
chatsports.com

Wizards at Knicks preview: Washington looks to get a before the preseason ends

This will be the fourth and final preseason game for the Washington Wizards playing in New York City, and hoping to get a feel-good win against the Knicks. Wizards: Thomas Bryant, Cassius Winston, Rui Hachimura (Out) Knicks: Mitchell Robinson (Out), Nerlens Noel (Day-to-Day) Pregame notes. This is a must win...
NBA
chatsports.com

Preview: Wizards host Pacers Friday in home opener

Capital One Arena | 7 p.m. | TV: NBCSW | Radio: 980 AM & Wizards App. The Wizards’ Home Opener is set for Friday night at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena against the Pacers. Washington is coming off a 98-83 win over the Raptors on Wednesday night while Indiana looks to bounce back from a one-point loss to the Hornets.
NBA
basketballinsiders.com

Wizards vs. Knicks: Preview, Predictions and Betting Picks

On Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, the Washington Wizards (0-3) are playing the New York Knicks (2-0) at Madison Square Garden. This is the final preseason contest of the 2021-22 NBA season for both Eastern Conference contenders. BetOnline odds are listed below. Game Information. Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET. Location: Madison...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yuta Watanabe
Person
Rui Hachimura
Person
Cassius Winston
Person
Daniel Gafford
Person
Pascal Siakam
SportsGrid

Wizards Hopeful Bradley Beal Will Be Available For Season Opener

The Washington Wizards put all their eggs in the Bradley Beal basket when they traded Russell Westbrook this off-season, and they’re taking a cautious approach in dealing with Beal’s knee injury. Beal suffered a knee contusion in the Wizards’ final preseason game on Friday against the New York Knicks. Still, the Wizards are hopeful that the injury won’t impact Beal’s availability for their season-opener against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.
NBA
Bullets Forever

Wizards vs. Pacers preview: Washington faces Indiana in first home game

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C. Wizards: Cassius Winston (Hamstring, Day-to-day); Rui Hachimura (Non-Injury Related, Out); Thomas Bryant (Knee, Out) Pacers: Kelean Martin (Hamstring, Day-to-day); Caris LeVert (Back, Out); T.J. Warren (Foot, Out) Pregame Notes. The Washington Wizards (1-0) are playing the Indiana Pacers (0-1) in their first home game...
NBA
theScore

Beal scores 23, Wizards top Raptors to spoil Toronto return

TORONTO (AP) — The Washington Wizards have a new coach and a new supporting cast around Bradley Beal, the superstar they are hoping will lead the franchise out of its enduring doldrums. For one night, it all came together for the Wizards, even in the charged atmosphere of the Raptors'...
NBA
NBA

Nine thoughts from the Toronto Raptors season opening loss to the Washington Wizards

The Toronto Raptors couldn't get over the line in their long-awaited return to Scotiabank Arena, going down to the Washington Wizards 98-83 in their season opener. With plenty of new faces on the roster, the young Raptors trailed for most of the game and despite a late rally in the fourth quarter where they got it to within 10 points, their poor shooting caught up with them.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wizards#Raptors#Toronto#Washingtonwizards Com#Scotiabank Arena#Nbcsw#D
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game stream: Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors

The Washington Wizards (1-0) play against the Toronto Raptors (1-1) at Scotiabank Arena. Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday October 20, 2021. Washington Wizards 98, Toronto Raptors 83 (Final) What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher. Fantasy adds from tonight (under 30% on Y!):. Shallow. Chris Duarte. 12-team.
NBA
numberfire.com

Kyle Kuzma starting for Wizards on Wednesday

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma is in the starting five for Wednesday's season opener against the Toronto Raptors. Kuzma will start in his Wizards debut on Wednesday with Rui Hachimura (personal), not with the team. He will be joined in the starting five by Spencer Dinwiddie, Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Daniel Gafford. Our models expect Kuzma to play 29.6 minutes against the Raptors.
NBA
FanSided

Toronto Raptors: 3 most concerning stats in Wizards loss

The Toronto Raptors got absolutely blown to smithereens by the Washington Wizards on opening night, as OG Anunoby, Fred VanVleet, and the rest of the squad looked totally overwhelmed on the offensive end, as they only mustered 83 points despite a solid offensive quarter in the fourth. Holding a team...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA

Raptors vs. Wizards score updates: Beal, Harrell power Wizards to victory on Opening Night

The Toronto Raptors played their first game at Scotiabank Arena since February, 2020, but couldn't get over the line against the Washington Wizards, going down 98-83. Fred VanVleet and rookie Scottie Barnes led them in scoring with 12 points apiece, while OG Anunoby added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Anunoby struggled shooting the ball, going 3-of-17 from the field and that was the story of the game for the Raptors as a whole, who connected on just 30-of-97 (30.9 percent) of their field goals.
NBA
WTOP

Wizards Preview: New look roster, new head coach, same goals

Bradley Beal signed a contract extension with the Wizards before the 2019-2020 NBA season to demonstrate a commitment to Washington — and now, it is up to the team to continue making progress. When Beal decided to extend his stay in D.C., he was part of a backcourt with John...
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

Raptors lose to Wizards but return to Toronto still important win

TORONTO -- The victory was in just showing up; in being here. It’s hard to overstate that. Pick your milepost and reflect: A year ago the Toronto Raptors were scrambling around preparing to relocate to Tampa and it’s been close enough to two years -- 600 days to be precise -- since Scotiabank Arena was full for an NBA game.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy