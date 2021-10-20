CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Jan. 6 panel votes to recommend contempt for Steve Bannon

By Raymond Hicks
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House select committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol voted Tuesday night to recommend that former White House strategist Steve Bannon be held in contempt of Congress after he declined to respond to a subpoena from the panel. The nine-member committee unanimously adopted its...

The Conversation U.S.

Steve Bannon is held in criminal contempt of Congress, pushing key question over presidential power to the courts

Every president in history has refused to disclose information to Congress. These refusals are so commonplace that there is not even a comprehensive listing of how often they occur. In just the latest incident, the House of Representatives voted to hold former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress in mid-October 2021. At Trump’s request, Bannon defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the Capitol insurrection, refusing to testify. The House vote captured the constant power struggle between presidents and Congress. The recent eruption of this battle between the two branches of government over access to presidential information raises questions about...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The New Yorker

Garland vs. Bannon Is Bidenism vs. Trumpism

Few people have made their names in Washington more differently than Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Republican political operative Steve Bannon. Garland, a sixty-eight-year-old former federal judge, has built his career on carefully following fact and legal precedent. Assiduously even-handed, despite being cheated out of a chance at a seat on the Supreme Court by Mitch McConnell, Garland is, some commentators worry, fair-minded to a fault. Bannon, a sixty-seven-year-old former investment banker and movie producer, is a founding father of Trumpism. As Donald Trump’s campaign manager and chief White House strategist, he mastered the art of the performative political lie—an emotive false claim that undermines Americans’ faith in public institutions, plays on their fears and prejudices, and creates a fervent voter base that turns out on Election Day.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Beast

Steve Bannon Just Might Be Accidentally Saving America

The rusty gears driving our current constitutional crisis ratcheted another step forward on Tuesday night as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection finally cracked down on (one) GOP official flagrantly defying its demands for documents and testimony. A bipartisan majority of committee lawmakers agreed that former Trump...
U.S. POLITICS
Steve Bannon
Nancy Pelosi
Bennie Thompson
David Ferriero
Donald Trump
arcamax.com

Editorial: Bannon's subpoena defiance is illegal, yet the 'law and order' party defends it

For anyone who still needs it, most Republican House members last week provided more evidence that the GOP — once the “law-and-order” party — is now the party that coddles criminals. By overwhelmingly voting against holding Donald Trump crony Steve Bannon in criminal contempt for his refusal to testify in the investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, this shameful roster (including all six of Missouri’s GOP House members) is once again running interference for a lawless ex-president who tried to overthrow a valid election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX40

Rep. Harder discusses infrastructure negotiations

President Joe Biden traveled to Capitol Hill early Thursday to make the case to House Democrats for a dramatically scaled-back domestic policy package, $1.75 trillion of social services and climate change programs the White House believes can pass the 50-50 Senate. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-CAlif., announced a Thursday committee hearing to spur the Biden […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Trump is right: Former presidents can assert executive privilege

Saikrishna Prakash, a law professor and Miller Center senior fellow at the University of Virginia, is the author of “The Living Presidency: An Originalist Argument Against Its Ever-Expanding Powers." President Biden and former president Donald Trump are locked in another fierce battle — this one not involving electoral votes but...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Biden’s vaccine mandates might just backfire

President Biden’s job approval ratings have been sinking for months as voters increasingly see him as out of touch with their priorities and values. The coming clash over vaccine mandates might be another area where the president has misread the public temperament. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox....
PHARMACEUTICALS

