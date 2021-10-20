CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Chicago

Portage Park Woman Says Her Block Has Been Left In The Dark, After Streetlights Were Taken Out For Water Main Work And Never Replaced

CHICAGO (CBS) — The City of Chicago is spending $160 million replacing hundreds of thousands of streetlights from low-efficiency bulbs to LEDs – and that doesn’t sit well with a Portage Park woman who has been trying to get her old streetlights back up and running for months. She reached out to us for help, and CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra went digging Tuesday. “When you go from one street that’s well-lit to one street that’s half-lit, it makes a big difference,” said Benita Pennie. Pennie has spent almost 30 years on the same block of Belle Plaine Avenue in the Portage Park...
