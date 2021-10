The Hofstra volleyball team was doomed by attack errors once again as they dropped their second straight match to the College of Charleston on Sunday, Oct. 17, at TD Arena. After committing 17 errors the day prior in a sweep to the Cougars, the Pride went backwards and committed 26 errors in a four-set loss. Set scores were 21-25, 25-21, 25-17 and 25-23 as Hofstra fell to 11-10 overall and 5-5 in Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) play.

