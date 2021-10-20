CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts Try Out a Handful of Defensive Backs on Tuesday—Including Veteran CB Buster Skrine

By Luke Schultheis
Stampede Blue
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the Indianapolis Star’s Joel A. Erickson, the Indianapolis Colts tried out a handful of defensive backs on Tuesday:. With starter Rock Ya-Sin having re-injured his ankle on Sunday, and key backup T.J. Carrie remaining injured, the Colts could use some reinforcements at cornerback. Not to mention, given...

