CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

'We were pretty hyped up:' In a battle of No. 1 teams, Norris shows it has some pop

By Clark Grell
Lincoln Journal Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFIRTH — With Norris on the verge of its 29th win of the season, Ella Waters turned to her teammate Celia Spilker and made a proposition. “I’d buy her a coke for every block,” said Waters, one of Norris’ top hitters. “It’s her favorite drink, I guess.”. A trip...

journalstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lincoln Journal Star

Subdistrict volleyball rewind: Class C-1 top-rated Lincoln Lutheran stays 'aggressive,' inches closer to state

The road to Lincoln for the state volleyball tournament is getting shorter for many teams. Here's a look at what stood out from the second day of postseason volleyball. Abby Wachal downed 12 kills and had three of Lincoln Lutheran's 11 ace serves to help the Class C-1 No. 1 Warriors defeat No. 10 Malcolm 25-21, 25-13, 25-23 in a C1-4 subdistrict final Tuesday in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
Golf Digest

Feast your eyes on one of the worst QB sneaks ever QB sneaked by East Carolina

In very short-yardage situations, it's hard to argue that anything but the quarterback sneak is the right call. Even the analytics gurus will tell you that, and everything they say these days is apparently gospel. With that in mind, East Carolina made the right call. On 4th and goal from...
NFL
starvedrock.media

AP rankings have some local teams moving up

That same handful of local football teams are still in the football rankings. There either standing still or have moved up slightly. On Tuesday, in Class 1A, Marquette remained in seventh, but St. Bede moved up to eighth. In Class 3A, Princeton remains in sixth. Morris, who beat LP, is...
FOOTBALL
Beatrice Daily Sun

Norris beats Lincoln Lutheran in battle of No. 1 teams

FIRTH — With Norris on the verge of its 29th win of the season, Ella Waters turned to her teammate Celia Spilker and made a proposition. “I’d buy her a coke for every block,” said Waters, one of Norris’ top hitters. “It’s her favorite drink, I guess.”. A trip to...
FIRTH, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Norris Middle School#Papillion La Vista South
wholehogsports.com

UAPB coach: 'We showed that we do have some talent'

The difference in size and overall talent was evident during Saturday’s momentous clash between the University of Arkansas and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. That, along with a number of other glaring factors, are generally clear-cut whenever a Power 5 school and an FCS member play against one another.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Lincoln Journal Star

Southwest's Taylor Fritz stays patient, finds 'very comfortable' fit in Ball State softball

Taylor Fritz knows it takes patience at the plate to be a good hitter. The Lincoln Southwest senior had to use the same approach to her recruiting process. "It was very stressful because all of my teammates were committing and they knew where they were going," she said. "Everyone just told me to take my time, find the right fit. Find what I really like."
LINCOLN, NE
Yardbarker

Lakers: James Worthy Has Some Thoughts on the Teams’ Struggles

Immediately following Friday’s loss to the Phoenix Suns, James Worthy had some honest advice for the Lakers, specifically Anthony Davis. "After a game like tonight, if I were AD, I would live in that paint. I would start... my first 10 shots would be in the paint... Take my time, make some willing passes. That's where it is.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Lincoln Journal Star

'This one's a big one:' Papio reloads for another state tourney run, outlasts Thunderbolts in four

PAPILLION — The lineup when Papillion-La Vista took the volleyball court for match one looked different. The expectations didn’t change. Despite having to replace most of their firepower from a year ago, the No. 8 Monarchs are headed back to the Class A state tournament for a 10th straight year following a 25-19, 18-25, 25-20, 25-21 victory against No. 9 Lincoln Pius X in the A-6 district final Wednesday evening at Papillion-La Vista High School.
PAPILLION, NE
Lincoln Journal Star

Raabe, Weber highlight Huskers' Big Ten all-conference soccer honors

Nebraska midfielder Reagan Raabe was named a third-team all-Big Ten soccer selection, the league announced Wednesday. Raabe, who went to Millard West, was the Huskers' most consistent scoring threat this season. The sophomore scored seven goals and tacked on three assists to lead the team in points (18). Subscribe for...
SOCCER
Lincoln Journal Star

Nebraska volleyball print

No. 6 Nebraska hosted No. 3 Wisconsin in perhaps the most anticipated matchup of the regular season Wednesday night at the Devaney Sports Center. It was the second straight top-10 showdown at the Devaney. Wednesday's match was not complete at press time. The Huskers were seeking an 11th straight victory...
NEBRASKA STATE
Lincoln Journal Star

Letter: Huskers' errors need attention

Self-flagellation. After four years someone -- maybe Athletic Director Trev Alberts -- needs to stop what's going on and make changes since Scott Frost apparently will not. Mistakes? What's the punishment to fit the crime? Mental mistakes, physical mistakes, poor performance. Coaches can't fix it? Fix the coaches involved. Players...
FOOTBALL
MLB

Braves hyped for the final battle of 2021

The National League champion Braves gave fans another reason to be excited on Monday, dropping their official hype video ahead of the 2021 World Series opener against the Astros on Tuesday. • World Series Game 1: Tonight, 8 ET on FOX. The Braves find themselves four wins away from their...
MLB
TheDailyBeast

We Were the Cleveland Guardians First: Roller Derby Team Sues Baseball Team

In a quest to decolonize its own name, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team colonized a smaller team’s name and symbols. The Cleveland Indians changed their name to the Cleveland Guardians in July, but the name was already in use by a local roller derby team, which has sued. The local team claims it made the MLB team’s management aware of the shared name early in the process of the baseball team’s transition, and now it wants the team to stop all use of “Guardians.” The roller derby team has gone by the Guardians since 2014. The suit reads, “It is inconceivable that an organization worth more than $1 billion and estimated to have annual revenues of $290 million plus would not at least have performed a Google search for ‘Cleveland Guardians’ before settling on the name.” A lawyer for the roller derby team said the baseball team offered four figures for the naming rights, which was declined. The baseball team responded, “We have been and continue to be confident in our position to become the Guardians. We believe there is no conflict between the parties and their ability to operate in their respective business areas.”
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy