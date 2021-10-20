CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Dave Murman: Opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Hastings Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI think it is important to tell my constituents where I stand on Covid-19 vaccine and mask mandates. As you might imagine, I have received several calls and emails lately on this topic. There is great concern about federal overreach and the idea of being forced to do something...

www.hastingstribune.com

Valley News

COVID-19 vaccine mandates are increasing resistance to vaccines, Arkansas governor says

Zachary Stieber The Epoch Times COVID-19 vaccine mandates are increasing resistance to COVID-19 vaccines, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday. “The resistance is hard in some areas. And part of it is simply because of the controversy because of the mandates. It deepens the resistance. And so that’s something we have to overcome,” Hutchinson, a Republican, said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “But I don’t see that controversy going away any time soon. With OSHA issuing mandates for businesses to require vaccination of employees, that’s going to intensify the controversy,” he added. President Joe Biden’s administration is preparing a rule that would require private employers with over 100 workers to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or weekly CO.
ARKANSAS STATE
peoriastandard.com

Rep. Spain opposed removing protections for COVID-19 vaccine foes

Rep. Ryan Spain (R-Peoria) voted against legislation that would remove legal protections now available to opponents of COVID-19 vaccine mandates through Illinois’ Health Care Right of Conscience Act. Spain was among the members of the Illinois House of Representatives’ Executive Committee to vote this week on legislation authored by Rep....
PEORIA, IL
Austin American-Statesman

Proposed ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates faces obstacles at Texas Legislature

With few days remaining in the special legislative session, an effort to codify Gov. Greg Abbott's COVID-19 vaccine mandate ban faces an arduous path forward. Democrats object to the effort due to public health concerns, and some lawmakers from both parties have voiced opposition to the government interfering in the decisions of business owners, who were previously allowed to mandate vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WJTV 12

Attorneys general send letter to president over vaccine mandate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) and 20 other attorneys general from across the country are challenging the Biden Administration’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccine requirement. The attorneys general said they want the president to halt his implementation of the mandate. “I have serious concerns about the President’s federal contractor vaccine mandate,” […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
BoardingArea

New Vaccine Rules To Enter The US Starting On November 8

On November 8, new rules are going into affect for entry into the US by foreign nationals. AFAR mentions that, “the Biden administration has released the full details of its plan, which requires vaccination for all foreign nationals entering the United States, with few exceptions.”. Rather than have varying rules...
U.S. POLITICS
KING 5

Monday is the deadline for Washington state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate

SEATTLE — Monday is the deadline for Washington workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs. The mandate, which Gov. Jay Inslee announced in August amid soaring delta variant cases, requires most state and health care workers and school employees to get vaccinated or lose their jobs. Employees can apply for a medical or religious exemption, but there is no testing option.
WASHINGTON STATE
wydaily.com

Sen. Warner Meets With Local Leaders to Discuss COVID-19 Vaccination Status

NORFOLK — On Thursday, Oct. 14, Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Congressman Bobby Scott (D-Va. 3rd District) met with local military and civilian leaders to discuss the vaccination status of service members, as well as federal employees and contractors. The conference comes on the heels of a recently published report...
NORFOLK, VA
illinoisnewsnow.com

Illinois nurses challenge COVID-19 vaccine mandate in lawsuit

(The Center Square) – Six nurses employed by Riverside Healthcare in Kankakee have filed a lawsuit against the hospital over their right to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine, citing the state’s Health Care Right of Conscience Act. The Liberty Justice Center, a national nonprofit law firm, is representing the nurses. The...
ILLINOIS STATE
ABC4

Utah leadership reacts to President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – An estimated 66 million Americans have not received a coronavirus vaccine. Thursday, President Joe Biden said vaccine mandates are working, and the biggest one is yet to come. “We are in a very critical period as we work to turn the corner on COVID-19,” says President Biden. “The Labor Department […]
UTAH STATE
WLKY.com

JCPS extends deadline for employees to meet COVID-19 vaccine mandate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools employees who have not yet been vaccinated are running out of time to meet the school district’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement, but will have just a little more breathing room. According to JCPS’ communications manager, employees now have until Nov. 1 to comply with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Washington Post

Trump is right: Former presidents can assert executive privilege

Saikrishna Prakash, a law professor and Miller Center senior fellow at the University of Virginia, is the author of “The Living Presidency: An Originalist Argument Against Its Ever-Expanding Powers." President Biden and former president Donald Trump are locked in another fierce battle — this one not involving electoral votes but...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Joe Manchin may soon do us all a little-noticed favor

Until now, the story has been that Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) has been the executioner of President Biden’s Build Back Better bill, bringing his ax down on one liberal priority after another. He helped kill climate change provisions, paid leave and the billionaire tax, at a minimum. Opinions to...
