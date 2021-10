The Los Angeles Lakers have lost their season opener against the Golden State Warriors, who are still lacking sharpshooter Klay Thompson. Despite the best efforts of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the rest of the Lakers simply didn't have enough for the team to beat out the Warriors. It's clear that this wasn't the desired outcome for the Lakers, who are widely viewed as one of the favorites for the 2021-22 NBA championships.

