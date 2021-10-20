School board seeks $1.7B bond

GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Education again is seeking to place a monumental school construction bond referendum issue before voters in an effort to transform local schools into the 21st century.

The board voted to recommend a $1.7 billion bond issue for the March 2022 primary ballot during its meeting Tuesday night by a 7-2 vote. The recommendation will go to the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, who would have the final say on the amount and timing of the bond issue.

The school board and commissioners took up a similar size bond issue discussion last year, including what mix of sales tax increases or property rate tax hikes would be needed to pay off the bond.

School board members supporting the plan said the pressing needs justify the public investment.

“These are our kids,” said board member T. Dianne Bellamy Small.

The business and corporate sectors need to step up and make a commitment to improving the schools, she said.

Board member Pat Tillman acknowledged the bond involves a “huge amount for a county our size.” But approving the bond would make a fundamental change in transforming the schools and direction of the county, he said.

Board member Linda Welborn said she opposed the amount of the proposal, saying the payback would place an undue burden on small businesses. Board member Anita Sharpe expressed similar concerns in voting against the measure.

The ambitious construction proposal to build new schools and renovate existing ones stems from a $2 billion plan for long-term facilities needs rolled out by Guilford County Schools leadership in the fall of 2019. The plan includes $320 million for High Point schools.

Many of the speakers at the board meeting, including principals, teachers and parents, expressed support for the bond referendum issue. They also recounted the ongoing problems with aging and deteriorating school buildings, from regularly leaking roofs to inoperable pipes to instances of bugs or lizards emerging from crevices.

The school board’s request for a monumental bond referendum issue marks the second time in the past year and a half that the board has made the request. In early 2020, just before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the school board took up a request for a $1.7 billion bond referendum issue.

However, when the measure was presented to county voters in the November 2020 general election, the amount was reduced by the Guilford County Board of Commissioners to $300 million. Voters overwhelmingly approved the $300 million referendum issue.

The negotiations on the bond referendum last year took place between the Democratic-controlled school board and a Republican-controlled Guilford County Board of Commissioners.

But after the 2020 general election, Democrats hold a 7-2 margin on the Board of Commissioners. Democrats continue to maintain a 6-3 edge on the school board.

