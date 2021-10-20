CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Colin Powell taught me about war and optimism

By James Stavridis
Cover picture for the articleIn 2009, I was nominated to be the 16th supreme allied commander of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. While I had already served three years heading one of the military’s 11 combatant commands — U.S. Southern Command, focused on Latin America — this new job would be jumping into the deep...

WDBO

Colin Powell: A trailblazing legacy, blotted by Iraq war

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A child of working-class Jamaican immigrants in the Bronx, Colin Powell rose from neighborhood store clerk to warehouse floor-mopper to the highest echelons of the U.S. government. It was a trailblazing American dream journey that won him international acclaim and trust. It was that credibility he...
State
Washington State
AFP

Colin Powell: war hero, historymaker haunted by Iraq

Colin Powell, the son of Jamaican immigrants who became a US war hero and the first Black secretary of state but saw his legacy tarnished when he made the case for war in Iraq in 2003, died on Monday of Covid-19 complications. He was 84. The retired four-star general and former head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who served four presidents made his reputation as a man of honor distant from the political fray -- an asset in the corridors of power. "General Powell is an American hero, an American example, and a great American story," George W. Bush said as he announced Powell's nomination as secretary of state in 2000. "In directness of speech, his towering integrity, his deep respect for our democracy, and his soldier's sense of duty and honor, Colin Powell demonstrates ... qualities that will make him a great representative of all the people of this country."
Globe Gazette

SKIPPER: Colin Powell inspires thoughts about leadership

The recent death of Gen. Colin Powell has triggered much discussion about his leadership and the legacy he leaves through his service to the country. And it points to questions worth exploring: What is leadership? What are the qualities of a leader?. Who would you consider as leaders in Mason...
Colin Powell
Robert Gates
Person
James Dean
Austin American-Statesman

Opinion: Colin Powell taught me to put country over party

A patriot died Monday. A man who proudly said, “I’m an American, first and foremost,” lived a life of integrity that stayed true to his statement. Colin Powell, 84, was extraordinary because he did something that we should all expect: Powell put country ahead of politics. With Powell’s death comes...
WBUR

Full-length version: What the public doesn’t know about Colin Powell

This is the full, unedited version of our conversation with Retired Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson. Find the edited version here. "I understood the consequences of that failure and as I’ve said on many occasions I deeply regret that the information – some of the information – not all of it ... was wrong." That's Colin Powell in conversation with Al Jazeera, reflecting on his infamous UN speech.
Washington Post

Trump is right: Former presidents can assert executive privilege

Saikrishna Prakash, a law professor and Miller Center senior fellow at the University of Virginia, is the author of “The Living Presidency: An Originalist Argument Against Its Ever-Expanding Powers." President Biden and former president Donald Trump are locked in another fierce battle — this one not involving electoral votes but...
airlive.net

ALERT The Royal Norwegian Air Force intercepted a large group of Russian bombers and fighters

F-16s and F-35s of the Royal Norwegian Air Force intercepted a large group of Russian bombers and fighters off the north coast of Norway, October 27. The Russian group consisted of two BlackJack strategic bombers, MiG-31 Foxhounds and SU-24 Fencers fighters and a A-50 Mainstay reconnaissance aircraft. The Russian aircraft did not file flight plans nor did they make contact with civilian air traffic control or send transponder signals, posing a potential risk to other air users.
Fox News South Texas

U.S. Ambassador Shares Important Message To Migrants

Among the conversations Fox News had with Ambassador Ken Salazar, was an exclusive message to migrants. The Ambassador visited Del Rio and Acuña Coahuila. Both border communities recently had a caravan of migrants under the international bridge. There have been reports indicated there is another caravan leaving Mexico. “We are...
Reuters

Trump's real-estate empire pays the price for poisonous politics

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Former U.S. president Donald Trump’s slashing rhetorical style and divisive politics allowed him to essentially take over the Republican Party. His supporters are so devoted that most believe his false claim that he lost the 2020 election because of voter fraud. But the same tactics that...
BoardingArea

New Vaccine Rules To Enter The US Starting On November 8

On November 8, new rules are going into affect for entry into the US by foreign nationals. AFAR mentions that, “the Biden administration has released the full details of its plan, which requires vaccination for all foreign nationals entering the United States, with few exceptions.”. Rather than have varying rules...
The Independent

Retiring top general says US has done 9 tests of hypersonic weapons while China does hundreds

China’s growing military prowess is “stunning” and its advancement in the area of hypersonic missiles is a matter of grave concern, a top US general said on Thursday.“In the last five years, maybe longer, the United States has done nine hypersonic tests. In the same time, the Chinese have done hundreds,” Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General John Hyten said. “Single digits versus hundreds is not a good place.”“Now it doesn’t mean that we’re not moving fast in the development process of hypersonics. What it does tell you is that our approach to development is fundamentally...
The Conversation U.S.

Steve Bannon is held in criminal contempt of Congress, pushing key question over presidential power to the courts

Every president in history has refused to disclose information to Congress. These refusals are so commonplace that there is not even a comprehensive listing of how often they occur. In just the latest incident, the House of Representatives voted to hold former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress in mid-October 2021. At Trump’s request, Bannon defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the Capitol insurrection, refusing to testify. The House vote captured the constant power struggle between presidents and Congress. The recent eruption of this battle between the two branches of government over access to presidential information raises questions about...
