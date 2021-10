Jimbo Fisher will undoubtedly find something to worry about during Texas A&M’s off week. Except this time, the search may take him more time than normal. The team that was ranked in the AP Top 10 to begin the season looks like it’s arrived after first-half growing pains. A 44-14 victory Saturday over outmanned South Carolina in front of 103,880 at Kyle Field left no doubt. There were no lingering distractions after the upset of No. 1 Alabama, which has turned into a springboard with wins over Missouri and South Carolina. Nor was there any looking ahead to the rest of the schedule. The James Bonham Trophy even stayed in College Station.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO